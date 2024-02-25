PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Booneville’s Lexi Franklin ready to run it back for defending 3A state softball champs

BOONEVILLE -- Lexi Franklin wants to repeat last year's state championship softball season.

Minus, of course, the bumps, bruises and literally the stitches.

"Yes, we definitely want to make it back there for sure," Franklin said. "It would be better to get a second one under our belt two years in a row."

Franklin still has a feint sign of the six stitches she received on an emergency room visit in Conway after she was hit just above the right eye by a bat when the Lady Bearcats were going through pre-game practices, prior to their state title game last May. Franklin arrived at University of Central Arkansas' Farris Field in time to throw some warmup pitches and take the field.

Undeterred, Franklin went out and pitched and hit the Lady Bearcats to a 4-3 win over Atkins for the Class 3A state championship.

Franklin allowed six hits, walked two and struck out three. At the plate, Franklin rapped a double high off the 12-foot fence in dead left in her first at-bat and scored the game's first run. She walked her last three trips, including the final two times intentionally.

She was named the Most Valuable Player and All-State for the third-straight season.

Franklin finished last year with 229 strikeouts in the circle in 163.1 innings with a 1.84 earned run average. She also hit .447 with 11 doubles, 6 triples, 5 home runs and 39 runs batted in while coaxing 16 walks.

In 2022, She was 23-2 with a 1.10 earned run average and 240 strikeouts over 147 innings. She hit .472 with 14 doubles, 8 triples and 36 runs batted in.

As a senior and returning starter, she's not bothered by the pressure.

"A little but not really, it's just another softball season," Franklin said. "We've just got to give it all we've got."

She'll be joined in the starting lineup by her returning battery mate, Roni Tillery, at catcher, who also bats right behind her in the lineup.

Also, Ellie Smith returns at first base, Cameron Parish at second base, Presley Walker in center field and Farrah Stringer in left.

That's a pretty good nucleus for repeating and earning the Lady Bearcats their third championship to go with the first in 2014.

"As long as everyone has their minds set for that goal, I feel like we can make it back there," Franklin said. "Having three in softball for Booneville would be amazing."

Booneville's Lexi Franklin, seen Thursday, June 1, 2023, was the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Softball Player of the Year.


