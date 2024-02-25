PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Cooper Williams poised for standout track season at Fayetteville before joining Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cooper Williams is confident achieving 7 feet in the high jump is just one of the goals he can reach as a senior in track and field.

Williams is looking toward the outdoor season at Fayetteville after winning the high jump competition at the Class 6A state indoor meet weeks ago. He eclipsed 7 feet after being stuck on 6-11 1/2 inches in the high jump for some time.

"I got 7 feet at the indoor meet on my third attempt and it was super awesome," said Williams, who won the Meet of Champions with a jump of 6-6 last spring. "It was super surreal and emotional because I've missed that (7 foot) bar like 10, 20 times. I think I can do better, maybe 7-3."

Williams first started as a cross country runner before switching to track and field. Now, he's senior leader who competes in a variety of events for Fayetteville, which finished second to Bentonville in last year's Class 6A state meet.

"My number one goal is to help our team win state," Williams said. "I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Williams is following in the path of his older brother, Jack Williams, who was also a standout in track and field at Fayetteville. But Cooper Williams is a different kind of athlete, who is leaving his own mark with the Bulldogs.

"Cooper has been a big part of the program since Day 1," Fayetteville Coach Drew Yoakum said. "He has turned from being a distance runner into a top decathlete. He has become one of the country's top high jumpers along with competing in the long jump, triple jump and hurdles. It has been fun watching him grow and compete and to finally hit the 7-foot mark."

William achieved a long-held goal recently when he signed a letter-of-intent to continue his career in track and field at the University of Arkansas. Not only will he join his brother, Jack, on the team he'll be reunited with former Fayetteville High School stars Isaiah Sategna and Link Lindsey. He'll also see a familiar face in Hannah Estes, a former Fayetteville standout who is a member of the Arkansas women's track and field team.

"Getting to compete again with those guys definitely factored into my decision to sign with Arkansas," Cooper Williams said. "Isaiah, Hannah, all of them. It's going to be cool to compete with them again, for sure."

Williams showcased his versatility last year at the Class 6A state championships. He totaled 27 points while winning the high jump (6-5); a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a career best 40.59; fourth in triple jump (42-11) and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.35). Yoakum is counting on the same kind of production from Williams before he leaves Fayetteville and joins the Razorbacks.

"For Cooper Williams, the decision to sign with the University of Arkansas' track and field program was a no-brainer," Yoakum said. "He has always had high goals in athletics and academics. We are looking forward to a great year with our team and for him to finish on a high note as a Fayetteville Bulldog."