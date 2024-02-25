PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Prime 9 baseball players to watch in NW Arkansas and River Valley

Baseball Prime 9

McLane Moody

Fort Smith Northside

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-5

NOTABLE Committed to Arkansas after his freshman season ... Three-year starter for the Grizzlies. ... Sits 88-90 with a three-pitch mix. ... Went 2-5 last season for the Grizzlies with a 3.75 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 44 walks in 46.2 innings and a .153 opponent's batting average. ... Played quarterback for the Grizzlies' football team.

Caleb Champion

Rogers

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Committed to play at Southeastern Missouri ... Played the outfield and hit .364 with a .499 on-base percentage with 10 doubles and 4 triples to go with 40 runs scored and 16 stolen bases last season for the War Eagles.

Jack Stockton

Greenland

GRADE Junior.

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTABLE Hit .464 with 11 doubles, a home run and 41 RBIs last season. ... Threw out 13 runners trying to steal from behind the plate.

Dax Goff

Booneville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Hit .556 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI at the plate. ... Moved to catcher because of an injury. ... Went 4-0 with two saves with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.

Landon Schaefer

Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-3

NOTABLE Hit .370 with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs scored. ... Finished 5-3 in 59.1 innings and a 2.50 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 19 walks in 59.1 innings.

Dillon Askew

Rogers Heritage

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

NOTABLE Went 6-2 on the mound with a 1.41 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 52. innings. ... Committed to play at Xavier.

Carter Nye

Bentonville

GRADE Senior.

HEIGHT 6-1

Notable Hit .299 with 2 doubles, 16 RBIs. ... Went 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA on the mound with 40 strikeouts and 19 walks on 40 innings.

Luke Cornelison

Springdale Har-Ber

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-0

NOTABLE Hit .333 with 14 doubles, a triple and 4 home runs to go with 31 RBIs last season. ... Committed to play at Arkansas.

Grant Karnes

Greenwood

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Earned Class 5A All-State honors. ... Went 8-1 on the mound with a 1.74 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 56.1 innings of work.

Carter Nye, Bentonville



McLane Moody, Fort Smith Northside



Caleb Champion, Rogers



Luke Cornelison, Springdale Har-Ber



Jack Stockton, Greenland



Landon Schaefer, Fayetteville



Grant Karnes, Greenwood

