PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Prime 9 softball players to watch in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

PRIME 9

Ryann Sanders

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTABLE Sanders was 26-2 in the circle last year for the Lady Tigers with a 1.36 earned run average. ... She struck out 172 batters in 129 innings. ... She was the Most Valuable Player as a sophomore in the state championship game. ... Named Class 6A All-State last year and 2022. ... Sanders signed with the University of Louisville in November.

Ava Johnson

Rogers

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-5

NOTABLE Johnson batted .389 last year with 7 doubles and drive in 15 runs. ... She was 10-2 as a pitcher with 2 saves and an earned run average of 1.23 while striking out 146 in 74 innings. ... Named Class 6A All-State last year. ... Signed to play at Boston (Mass.) University.

Ashlynn Michael

Van Buren

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Defensive stalwart at catcher but also led Lady Pointers with 8 homers, 36 runs batted in, .453 batting average and total bases with 82 while also setting a school single-season record with 43 hits. ... Selected Class 5A All-State. ... Signed with Williams Baptist University.

Haley McAdams

Greenwood

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Led Lady Bulldogs to the Class 5A semifinals. ... Batted .338 and struck out 99 in 94 innings with a 1.71 earned run average. ... Signed with Ouachita Baptist University.

Alyson Edwards

Mansfield

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

NOTABLE Three-time All-State. ... Clubbed 15 home runs, hit .625 and struck out her 500th batter as a pitcher last spring. ... Signed with University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Brinkley Moreton

Lincoln

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Moreton batted .553 last year with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and drove in 53 runs. ... Moreton was 17-7 in the circle with a 1.94 earned run average with 258 strikeouts in 140-2/3 innings. ... She reached the 500-strikeout plateau in April ... Selected All-State as a freshman and sophomore. ... She has committed to Mississippi State University.

Reese Shirey

Farmington

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-5

NOTABLE Returning Class 4A All-State performer. ... Shirey batted .489 with 7 triples, knocked in 23 runs and scored 34. ... Struck out just twice in 95 plate appearances. ... Also a member of the defending state champion Farmington girls basketball team. ... Has signed to play basketball at Northeastern State (Okla.) University.

Ryleigh Keele

Harrison

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

NOTABLE Named Class 5A All-State last year and in 2022. ... Batted .367 with 10 doubles, 2 homers and 30 runs batted in. ... Was 21-6 as a pitcher with a 1.83 earned run average with 231 strikeouts in leading Lady Goblins to semifinals of state tournament.

Anniston Reith

Springdale Har-Ber

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-0

NOTABLE Was named Class 6A All-State. ... Batted .426 with 10 homers and 30 runs batted in. ... Was 14-4 as a pitcher with 1.67 earned run average and 172 strikeouts in 138 innings.

Brinkley Moreton, Lincoln



Reese Shirey, Farmington



Haley McAdams, Greenwood



Anniston Reith, Springdale Har-Ber



Ryleigh Keele, Harrison



Alyson Edwards, Mansfield



Ava Johnson, Rogers

