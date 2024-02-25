PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Siloam Springs Broquard sisters double trouble for opponents

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Sisters Jetta and Mesa Broquard are each other's biggest fans on the soccer field, cheering the other one on to score goals and notch assists for Siloam Springs.

Often they team up with one scoring on the other's assist.

"It's fun to watch," said Siloam Springs Coach Abby Jones. "Other coaches are always shocked when they point out those two players. and I say, 'Oh yeah, they're sisters.' The jaw always drops. I think that's something that's really special."

But like any group of siblings, the sisters admit it can get competitive.

"There's definitely some unspoken competition of who can score more goals in a game," said Jetta Broquard, a senior. "We'll get home and we'll snip at each other about it. We want what's best for each other, but also we use each other to push each other to be better."

Said Mesa Broquard, a sophomore, "It's always been friendly we've never gotten mad about it or anything."

Jetta Broquard, who recently signed with Austin College in Sherman, Texas, has scored 57 goals and tallied 31 assists in three years of varsity soccer at Siloam Springs. But it's been the last two years where she has really stood out. Jetta Broquard scored 28 goals with 14 assists as a sophomore in 2022 as the Lady Panthers finished as Class 5A state runner-up.

Last season, Jetta Broquard had 27 goals and 12 assists. But she also had some help.

As a freshman in 2023, Mesa Broquard scored 25 goals with 11 assists and was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Girls Soccer Newcomer of the Year.

High school is really the first time the sisters have gotten to play together in soccer, as their age difference puts them on different teams in club ball. They both play club for the Arkansas Comets. They also played on the Siloam Springs volleyball team.

"I think I've looked forward to this for a really long time," Mesa Broquard said. "Everybody was always like, what do you think it's going to be like next year playing with your sister? I never really fully understood how amazing it was going to be. Everybody would be like, 'Oh, they're such a good team. You're going to have so much fun. I never fully, to a certain capacity, understood how much fun I would have."

The Lady Panthers finished 15-5-2 overall in 2023 and advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The Broquard sisters will be at the forefront of the Siloam Springs attack in 2024. Jetta Broquard plays left forward, while Mesa Broquard mans the center forward position.

"It works pretty well because Jetta has such a strong leg that even on the outside she has the power to get the ball to the middle," Jones said. "Mesa's speed and strength, she'll just chase anything straight down the middle."

With 52 goals and 23 assists combined last season, the Broquard sisters know they'll be at the top of every opposing team's scouting report in 2024.

"I think it's a little bit of fuel," Jetta Broquard said. "People have targets on our backs. People are coming for us, but it keeps us humble and leaves us something to work forward to. Just like me pushing every single day in practice. We push each other, and I think the more we play together, the better we get together."