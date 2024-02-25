PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Top 11 boys soccer players for Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

BOYS SOCCER PRIME 11

Andrei Paley

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

NOTABLE Paley scored four goals and had eight assists last year for the Tigers, who finished as co-conference champions in the 6A-West. ... He brings plenty of experience being a team captain and a three-year starter that provides plenty of creativity on offense for himself and his teammates. ... Mitch Stone, Eli Alexander, Sam Switzer and Caden Newell, among others, return to play big roles for the Tigers.

Juan De La Rosa

Clarksville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

NOTABLE The River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year returns to make the most of his final season for the Panthers after an already stellar career. ... De La Rosa has earned all-state honors in multiple years and has been key in Clarksville winning its conference three years in a row to go with a Class 4A runner-up finish in 2022 and semifinals finish last year. ... De La Rosa was a goalkeeper most of the year before he stepped out and played forward, where he scored 12 goals in his initial four games in the field.

Titus Brown

Farmington

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

NOTABLE The transfer fit in right away making a big impact last year earning all-state honors for the Cardinals, who finished as a Class 4A state tournament quarterfinalist only losing to eventual champion De Queen. ... Brown scored more than 10 goals and had more than 10 assists a season ago. ... Coaches and teammates love the leadership he brings by example and his high soccer IQ.

Diego Gonzales

Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Gonzales, one of five starters coming back this season, is the Bulldogs' returning goal leader with seven last year. ... After making it to the Class 6A semifinals last season and winning the 6A-West, Fayetteville has a talented bunch headlined by Gonzales, J.P. Trevino, Blaise Duell, John Bishop, Jack Zeuthen, Caleb Coleman, Chris Cooper, Sebastian Marzana and Diego Marzana looking to make another push.

Greyson York

Fort Smith Southside

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE The center midfielder returns after helping guide the Mavericks to a breakthrough season a year ago, beating Fort Smith Northside for the first time since 2012 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2019. ... York is a four-year starter and is a team captain. ... Going from football to fútbol, York finished as the Mavericks' receiving leader with 41 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns while also handling the kicking duties at an elite level.

Jafet Fuentes

Green Forest

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Fuentes made winning plays as a freshman midfielder from the start for the Tigers to be a key piece in their state championship year last season. ... He was awarded the Playmaker of the Year award at the Green Forest athletic banquet. ... Coaches and teammates love Fuentes' ability to maintain possession and be the bridge between the defense and the offense during games.

Milton Ortiz

Green Forest

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Ortiz dazzled right away as a freshman last season in a Class 3A championship year for the Tigers. ... He finished with the second-most goals on the team (17) and created plenty of opportunities for others (eight assists). ... Coaches and teammates love the determination he shows playing hard and putting his body on the line in games.

Carlos Chicas

Rogers

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Chicas as a four-year starter provides experience and uses his speed on the flanks to create scoring opportunities for the Mounties, who finished as a 6A state tournament quarterfinalist after only losing to eventual champion Conway 4-3. ... He has a 4.7 GPA and has a huge passion for the game. ... Erick Calderon, Angel Sandoval, Emerson Flores and Alexis Jimenez, among others, will play key roles for a deep Rogers team looking to build on last year's success.

Bryant Pedraza

Springdale

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Pedraza was an impact player for the Class 6A runner-up Bulldogs before his season was cut short because of an injury and now looks to come back better than ever. ... He finished with three goals and an assist in just five matches. ... Coaches and teammates are excited to have the center midfielder back to make winning plays again for another run at a 6A state title.

Javier Rodriguez

Springdale

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Rodriguez looks to continue the spark he provided the Bulldogs after being moved up as a freshman and scoring three goals in the final three games of the regular season. ... He was key to a late season six-game winning streak with the Bulldogs finishing runner-up at the Class 6A state tournament. ... Coaches and teammates are excited to see what he can do in a full season at the varsity level with his playmaking abilities as a forward.

Carlos Gonzalez

Springdale Har-Ber

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

NOTABLE Gonzalez returns to be a key piece of the puzzle for the Wildcats, who finished as a semifinalist in the Class 6A tournament only losing to eventual champion Conway 1-0. ... He finished with seven goals and six assists last year. ... Gonzalez headlines a talented group with Diego Batres and Carlos Carcamo, among others, looking to make another run in the play.

