PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Top 11 girls soccer players to watch in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

Kayla Hurley

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-4

NOTABLE Forward was the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 Class 6A state finals after leading the Lady Tigers to state title. ... Scored 20 goals with 12 assists and was named 6A-West All-Conference, Class 6A All-State and was Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year. ... Signed to play soccer at University of Central Arkansas. ... Also a state champion in cross country and track.

Kaylee Vorisek

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-4

NOTABLE Midfielder was voted 6A-West Outstanding Player of the Year by league coaches. ... Earned 6A-West All-Conference and Class 6A All-State honors after scoring three goals with two assists. Joins teammate Kayla Hurley in signing with University of Central Arkansas.

Victoria Otter

Bentonville

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

NOTABLE Defensive back was named 6A-West All-Conference Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches. ... Scored five goals and three assists and led defense that conceded only three goals in eight conference games and one goal in three state tournament games. ... Also a standout volleyball player for Lady Tigers.

Tianna Jones

Bentonville West

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

NOTABLE Scored 14 goals with 5 assists her junior season. ... Is the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Wolverines with 56 career goals. ... Was a first team All-6A-West Conference selection last year. ... Helped lead Bentonville West to the 2022 Class 6A state title as a sophomore. ... Signed with Univeristy of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Whitney Carrigan

Bentonville West

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Was an all-state defender at center back in Class 6A as a sophomore in 2022 in helping the Lady Wolverines win the state championship. ... Missed all of the 2023 season with an injury. ... Signed with Lee University.

Reagan McIntosh

Fayetteville

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-5

NOTABLE Was an All-State selection in Class 6A and All-Conference in the 6A-West after scoring 20 goals with 8 assists as a sophomore. ... Helped Fayetteville to a state runner-up finish in Class 6A. ... Was the Lady Bulldogs' offensive MVP.

Abby Heinzelman

Fayetteville

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Starting center back for the Lady Bulldogs, who finished the 2023 season with a 16-2-2 overall record and advanced to the Class 6A state title game. ... Was an All-6A-West Conference selection as a sophomore.

Kari Carter

Fort Smith Northside

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Scored 18 goals and tallied three in assists in helping the Lady Bears to a 9-6-2 overall record and 3-3-2 mark in the 6A-West. ... Scored two goals in the Class 6A state tournament last year, including the game-winner against Conway.

Mia Barrett

Harrison

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-5

NOTABLE Finished with 21 goals and 13 assists for Class 5A state champion Lady Goblins. ... Was All-Conference in the 5A-West and All-State in Class 5A.

Torrey Martindale

Rogers

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Was a first-year starter in goal for ther Lady Mounties in 2023. ... Finished the season with 104 saves. Is likely to be one of the top goalkeepers in the conference, according to conference coaches.

Abbey Gatesman

Greenwood

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-5

NOTABLE Was a Class 5A All-State selection for the Lady Bulldogs. ... Scored a team-high 14 goals. ... A three-year starter for Coach Andrew Post heading into her senior year.

