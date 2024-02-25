PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Top track athletes to watch in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

BOYS

JAMES AMERICAN HORSE

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Distances

NOTABLE Was the Meet of Champs runner-up in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9 minutes, 17.19 seconds. ... Finished fourth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600 during the Class 6A state championship last spring. ... Finished second in the 1,600 during the Arkansas High School Indoor championships earlier this month. ... Recently signed a national letter of intent to run track and cross country at Boston University.

COOPER ANDERSON

Fort Smith Southside

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Throws

NOTABLE Finished third in the shot put during the 6A-West Conference meet with a throw of 47 feet, 5.25 inches. ... Had a personal-best throw of 50-6.5 last year during the Bentonville Tiger Relays. ... Had a personal best of 126-8 in the discus during the 6A-West Conference meet. ... Signed a football national letter of intent with Arkansas Tech.

KAYDEN BROWN

Gravette

GRADE Sophomore

CATEGORY Sprints/jumps

NOTABLE Was the 4A-1 Conference champion and the Class 4A state runner-up in the 200 meters (22.75 seconds). ... Was the conference champion and finished fifth in the 100 (11.19 seconds). ... Was the conference runnerup in the triple jump (40 feet, 3.5 inches). ... Won the 60 (7.05) and the 200 (personal-best 22.13 seconds) in the Class 4A boys portion of the Arkansas HS Indoor Championships, as well as finished second in the long jump (21-11) and third in the triple jump (41-8).

ISAAC CHAPMAN

Rogers

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Throws/multis

NOTABLE Was the Class 6A state champion in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 10.75 inches after finishing second in the 6A-West Conference meet. ... Won the discus in the 6A-West Conference meet with a personal-best 152-3 but finished fifth in the Class 6A state meet. ... Took 14th in the Arkansas High School Boys Decathlon. ... Won the 6A boys shot put during the Arkansas High School Indoor Championships with a throw of 51-5 and also took part in the pole vault and the 60 hurdles.

CHRISTIAN FARROW

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Jumps/sprints

NOTABLE Was the 6A-West Conference champion and the Class 6A state runnerup in the triple jump (personal-best 45 feet, 10 inches). ... Finished third in the long jump during the 6A-West Conference meet and fourth in the Class 6A state meet. ...Was fourth in the high jump in the 6A-West Conference meet. ... Won the 6A boys champion in the triple jump (47-3) and the long jump (22-10) during in the Arkansas High School Indoor Invitational. ... Signed a football national letter of intent with Northwest Missouri State.

ZACH HARRELL

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Pole vault

NOTABLE Cleared 15 feet to finish second in the pole vault during the 6A-West Conference meet last spring. ... Finished third in the Class 6A state meet and fourth in the Meet of Champs in the pole vault, clearing 14-6 in both meets. ... Won the 6A boys pole vault in the Arkansas High School Indoor Championships by clearing 14-6.

HARPER JONES

Bentonville

GRADE Junior

CATEGORY Middle distance

NOTABLE Was the Class 6A state runnerup in the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 1:54.52. ... Took third place in the 400 during the 6A-West Conference meet with a personal-best of 50.52 seconds. ... Finished third in the 800 during the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships with a time of 1:59.77.

SLOAN JONES

Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Hurdles/multis

NOTABLE Was the Class 6A state champion in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 14.85 and 39.22 seconds, respectively. ... Finished third in the Meet of Champs in the 110 hurdles (15.10) ... Won the Arkansas High School Boys Decathlon with 6,112 points, including top-10 finishes in four events. ... Broke the state indoor meet record in the 60 hurdles earlier this month with his time of 8.01 seconds. ... Also won the 6A portion of the 60 and the 200 during the state meet, as well as finished third in the triple jump (44-0). ... Signed a track national letter of intent with Central Arkansas.

CAM MASSEY

Fort Smith Northside

GRADE Junior

CATEGORY Jumps/sprints

NOTABLE Was the 6A-West Conference champion in the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 1 inch, then became the 6A state champion in the long jump with a leap of 23-5.75. ... Finished second in the Meet of Champs in the long jump (22-10.25). ... Took third in the 100 meters during the 6A-West Conference meet.

MARCUS McCOY

Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Sprints

NOTABLE Took third in the 400 with a time of 50.67 seconds during the Class 6A state meet with a time of 50.67 seconds, then improved his time to 50.18 and was the runnerup during the Meet of Champs. ... Also ran the 200 last season, with his best time being a wind-aided 22.19 during the Bulldog Relays.

BRUCE PAYERLI

Rogers Heritage

GRADE Junior

CATEGORY Hurdles/sprints

NOTABLE Won the 300-meter hurdles in the Meet of Champs with a time of 40.79 seconds after finishing second during the 6A-West Conference meet and third during the Class 6A state meet. ... Was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles during the 6A-West Conference meet (14.79) and again during the Class 6A state meet (14.89).

LOCKLAN ROHLWING

Bentonville

GRADE Junior

CATEGORY Sprints

NOTABLE Was the Class 6A state runner-up in the 200 meters with a time of 22.55 seconds after finishing sixth in the 6A-West Conference meet. ... Also ran on the Tigers' relay teams.

CHRISTIAN SETZER

Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Hurdles/jumps

NOTABLE Finished third in the 110-meter hurdles during the 6A-West Conference meet (15.35 seconds) and again during the Class 6A state meet (personal-best 15.01. ... Has also participated in the 300 hurdles, as well as the long jump and the triple jump.

MATTHEW SHELLY

Bentonville

GRADE Junior

CATEGORY Distances

NOTABLE Finished third in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:20.02 during the Class 6A state meet after finishing fifth in the 6A-West Conference meet with the same time. ... Was fifth in the Meet of Champs in the 3,200 with his tme of 9:27.53. ... Won both the 1,600 and the 3,200 during the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships with times of 4:15.51 and 9:26.47, respectively. ... Also was the 6A-West Conference and Class 6A state champion in cross country.

RIVERS WISEMAN

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Jumps

NOTABLE Finished third in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 45 feet during the Class 6A state meet after finishing fourth during the 6A-West Conference meet. ... Cleared 6-2 to finish fifth in the high jump during the Class 6A state meet and had a personal-best of 6-4.

GIRLS

LILLY BESHEARS

Rogers

GRADE Sophomore

CATEGORY Distances

NOTABLE Transferred from Springdale Har-Ber, where she was the runner-up in the 1,600 meters during the 6A-West Conference meet (5 minutes, 7.15 seconds), the Class 6A state meet (5:09.71) and the Meet of Champs (5:08.71). ... Was fifth in the 800 during the 6A-West meet. ... Won the 1,600 in 5:02.25 during the Arkansas Indoor High School Championship.

CHERISH BLACKMON

Fort Smith Northside

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Jumps

NOTABLE Had the area's best performance in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 2 inches during the Fayetteville Bulldog Relays. ... Finished second in the triple jump during the 6A-West Conference meeet, then took third in the Class 6A state meet and fourth in the Meet of Champs. ... Finished fifth in the Class 6A state meet in the long jump. ... Particpated in the Arkansas High School Girls Heptathlon.

SOPHIE BURTIS

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Sprints

NOTABLE Was the 6A-West Conference champion in the 100 meters (12.45 seconds) and the 200 (25.72). ... Finished fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 during the Class 6A state meet, then took fifth in the 100 and third in the 200 during the Meet of Champs.

AVA GOETZ

Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Multi-events

NOTABLE Won the Arkansas High School Girls Heptathlon with 4,509 points. ... Was the 6A-West Conference champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.78 seconds, then finished third in the Class 6A state meet. ... Finished second in the high jump in the 6A-West meet, the Class 6A state meet and the Meet of Champs. ... Was fourth in the long jump during the Class 6A state meet. ... Was second in the 100 hurdles during the 6A-West meet. ... Signed a track national letter of intent with Colorado.

HELEN HESSENGREN

Fayetteville

GRADE Sophomore

CATEGORY Sprints/middle distances

NOTABLE A transfer from Haas Hall-Fayetteville, where she was the Class 3A state runnerup in the 400 meters (59.16 seconds) and finished third in the Meet of Champs, where her 59.03 ranked third among local runners. ... Ran anywhere from the 100 to the 800 last year. ... Helped Fayetteville set a state indoor meet record in the 4x400 relay.

PAISLEY HIGHT

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Jumps/hurdles

NOTABLE Cleared 5 feet, 7 inches to win the high jump during the 6A-West Conference meet and also was the high jump champion during the Class 6A state meet (5-5) and the Meet of Champs (5-7). ... Was the 300-meter hurdles runnerup in the Class 6A state meet (45.50) and the Meet of Champs. ... Won the 100 hurdles during the 6A-West Conference meet with a time of 15.03, then finished third in the 6A state meet and fifth in the Meet of Champs. ... Finished sixth in the Arkansas High School Girls Heptathlon with 4,111 points. ... Tied a state indoor meet record when she cleared 5-7 earlier this month.

MALAYA JOHNSON

Bentonville West

GRADE Sophomore

CATEGORY Distances

NOTABLE Won the 800 meters during the 6A-West Conference meet with a time of 2 minutes, 19.36 seconds, then won it during the Class 6A state meet at 2:18.44. ... Also ran the 400. ... Finished third in the 800 during the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships.

SOLARA KOSER

Fayetteville

GRADE Junior

CATEGORY Hurdles/jumps

NOTABLE Swept the first-place finishes in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles during the 6A-West Conference meet , the Class 6A state meet and the Meet of Champs. ... Won the 400 during the 6A-West Conference meet with a time of 59.48. ... Won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11.25 seconds during the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships. ... Tied the state indoor meet record with her time of 8.85 seconds, matching the mark set by former Springdale Har-Ber and Arkansas standout Payton Stumbaugh.

MORGAN LANGLEY

Bentonville

GRADE Sophomore

CATEGORY Sprints/jumps

NOTABLE Won the 6A-West Conference title in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 8 inches. ... Finished third in the long jump during the Class 6A state meet (18-1) and the Meet of Champs (18-1.5). ... Finished third in the 200 meters during the 6A-West meet, then took sixth in the Class 6A state meet and fourth in the Meet of Champs. ... Also took part in the 100.

HALEY LOEWE

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Distances

NOTABLE Finished fourth in the 1,600 meters and fourth in the 3,200 during the Class 6A state meet as she struggled with health issues. ... Set a meet record in the 3,200 during the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships with a time of 11 minutes, 4.78 seconds. ... Finished with a pair of close seconds in the 800 and the 1,600 during the same meet. ... Signed a national letter of intent to run track and cross country at Tennessee.

MORGAN MAIER

Rogers

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Sprints/multis

NOTABLE Finished second in the 100 meters during the 6A-West Conference meet (12.46 seconds) and in the Class 6A state meet (12.32), then third at the Meet of Champs (12.68). ... Finished fourth in the 200 at the Class 6A state meet. ... Finished fifth in the Arkansas High School Girls Heptathlon with 4,115 points. ... Won the 6A portion of the 60 in the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships (7.73) while finishing second in the 200 and the long jump and third in the shot put.

DEVYN O'DANIEL

Bentonville

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Distances

NOTABLE Was the Class 6A state runner-up in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 21.20 seconds). ... Finished third in the 1,600 during the 6A-West Conference meet (5:22.17). ... Was part of a Lady Tigers 4x800 relay team that broke the overall state record with a time of 9:24.11 during the Class 6A state meet at Fort Smith Southside. ... Splits her time between track and soccer, where she helped Bentonville win the Class 6A state title. ... Signed a national letter of intent to run track and cross country at Arkansas State.

ASHLEY RANGEL

Bentonville West

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Throws

NOTABLE Was the 6A-West Conference and Class 6A state runnerup in the shot put with throws of 38 feet, 9.5 inches and 36-10.5, respectively. ... Finished third in the shot put during the Meet of Champs with a personal-best 40-5.5. ... Finished third in the discus during the Class 6A state meet with a throw of 114-1 after taking sixth in the 6A-West meet. ... Won the Class 6A shot put during the Arkansas High School Indoor Championships with her throw of 37-6.

KAYLA RYAN

Rogers

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Pole vault

NOTABLE Finished second in the pole vault during the 6A-West Conference meet when she cleared a personal-best 12 feet, 6 inches. ... Was the Class 6A state runnerup in the pole vault after clearing 11-2 and finished third in the Meet of Champs by clearing 11-10. ... Finished second in the pole vault during the Arkansas Indoor High School Championships (11-6).

LAIKLYN STEPHENS

Harrison

GRADE Senior

CATEGORY Jumps/sprints

NOTABLE Won the Class 5A state title in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 7 inches, then finished third in the Meet of Champs. ... Was the 5A-West Conference champion in the long jump, then finished second in the Class 5A state meet and sixth in the Meet of Champs. ... Was the 5A-West Conference champion in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

