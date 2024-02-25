PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Van Buren midfielder Herrera has a motor that’s always revved up

VAN BUREN -- It's easy to see from the stands the motor Van Buren senior midfielder Luis Herrera plays with for the Pointers boys soccer team. He is always moving, seeking to make just the right play going the extra mile for his team. That same motor doesn't stop off the field for him either.

From his overnight full-time job to school then to soccer practice, Herrera is always on the go. It's just in his nature to bring his best wherever he is at. It's a tough task balancing all what Herrera does, but he makes it look easy on the field.

Herrera earned all-state honors last year helping lead the Pointers to a Class 5A semifinals finish with a team-high nine assists to go with seven goals. He now looks to take his game to another gear with state title aspirations during his final season wearing a Van Buren uniform despite his busy schedule.

"I wake up at about 12:50 a.m. because I work at night," Herrera said. "After work, I go to my house to get ready to go to school then I come to practice after that. I get the work ethic from my family. I feel like I have to have responsibility. Soccer is my passion. There is so much excitement for this season because it's my last year. I feel happy because I'm a captain on this team. I think we can win it all, but we will have to work hard."

When it comes to dependability and reliability, Van Buren boys soccer Coach Nathan Almond never has to worry about Herrera. Almond knows Herrera -- on and off the field -- gets the job done and is a leading example his teammates look to for leadership.

"It's hard to talk about him as just a soccer player," Almond said. "He is such a good person. He works a full-time job, goes to school and is here at practice always on time. He never misses anything, and I've never heard him complain about anything. He is always going. And you get him on the field, he takes that mentality with him. He is a great teammate and makes everyone around him better. He is the energy and the heartbeat that makes everything work for us. He is a playmaker. He is so much better this year than he was last year. He is quick and his touch is just really, really good."

Van Buren has a rich soccer tradition to live up to again this year after a 2021 5A state title and a runner-up finish in 2022. Herrera is the only returning all-state or all-state tournament player for the Pointers after three earned those honors and graduated. Herrera will be up to the task to provide his key versatility, but he will have plenty of help around him. Goalkeeper E.J. Bonilla, Edgar Recinos, Jahaziel Banda, Eli Davis, Brandon Mendez and Khounthavy Phalakhone, among others, return and will be key contributors.

"We really had kids step up last year," Almond said. "We started a lot of sophomores that played so well. Guys are back and just better players than they were last year. E.J. is now a senior three-year starter and has taken his game to another level. Last year during the state tournament, he really turned it on and has brought that this year. These guys are working hard and are going to get it done. Potential is a dangerous word, but these guys are capable of winning another state tournament if the ball bounces our way."

Luis Herrera, a senior center midfielder for the Van Buren boys soccer team, is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

