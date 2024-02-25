PREP TRACK: Providence Academy’s Bishop makes her mark among area’s best distance runners

BENTONVILLE -- Gabbie Bishop admits she can't wait until next year, when she will receive more opportunities to compete against other local distance runners and do so on a more meaningful basis.

This spring, however, the sophomore will continue to improve on her skills, mostly under the radar, while Providence Academy finishes its final season in the Heartland Christian Athletic Association before the Rogers school joins the Arkansas Activities Association for the 2024-25 school year.

"I'm really excited joining the AAA," Bishop said. "I think it's a great thing for our program. I have gotten to race some of the girls that are in the AAA. I don't get to race them as much but when I do, I always push myself harder. Some of them are my friends, and it's good to get to know them."

Providence Academy's affiliation with the HCAA means its teams and athletes, including Bishop, often go outside the state's borders in order to compete. Her times as a freshman last season, however, prove she can run with best the area has to offer.

She ran the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 19.36 seconds during the Jesuit-Sheaner Relays in Dallas, and that ranked her third among local runners. She also ranked third among area girls in the 1,600 (5:02.30) and second in the 3,200 (10:46.24), with both of those times coming during the John Jacobs High School Invitational at Norman, Okla., against runners from Oklahoma's largest schools.

"Gabbie's quite an extraordinary kid," Providence Coach Daniel Ramsey said. "She's very gutsy with her running, and she runs with a lot of talent. She's already run a 5:01 (in the 1,600) indoor and hit 5:03 indoor three times, and I really enjoy coaching her.

"I've talked to a few college coaches about her already. They say at the pace she ran as a freshman that she's able to run at the next level, and she really desires to do that. That's something special about her. She follows all the women's runners across the nation. She watches what the Rogers and Bentonville runners do, and she's very competitive."

Bishop got her start with distance races when she would go with her parents and run some of the easier 5-kilometer races. It then became serious when she started the seventh grade and began training for junior high track.

She admits she wasn't that good when it came to sprints, and she enjoys distance running because it teaches her perseverance and patience. However, she knows the key to becoming an even better distance runner lies in improving her speed at certain points.

"I have some goals on getting some times that I would like to hit," Bishop said. "I'm wanting to get stronger -- not necessarily to get better times, but to be a better racer and not just a runner.

"I need to work a little bit on my speed. We've been using speed workouts, and I'm also working on the 800, the mile and the 3,200, so I'm excited about all of those races."