Progress lauded

The Descendants of the Elaine Massacre of 1919 and L&J Empowerment were presented with the 2024 Advancing Equity Award on Feb. 8 -- the National Day of Racial Healing.

The Center on Community Philanthropy at the Clinton School of Public Service presented the awards at a gala at the Clinton Presidential Center. The Rev. Alvin Herring, executive director of Faith in Action and the Center on Community Philanthropy's Distinguished Scholar in Racial Healing Practice, delivered remarks during the event.

The Advancing Equity Award is in its seventh year and is presented annually to organizations using innovative solutions to address racial inequalities in their communities and advance progress toward inclusion.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal