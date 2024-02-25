Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

Branch at Carson Springs II, LLC; Robertson Building, LLC to 10401 Brockington Road, LLC, Pt SW NW 33-3N-11W, $15,000,000.

Oklahoma DND Group, LLC to Majzoub Family Limited Partnership, Pt NW NW 10-1N-13W, $2,779,503.

Seritage SRC Finance, LLC to Anchor Realty Investments, LLC, L1-A B1, McCain Mall Replat, $2,369,000.

Michael Hilburn; Carla Gamarra Hilburn to David Brian Wood; Terry Lois Wood, 1 Cavalier Court, Little Rock. L67, Chenal Downs Phase II, $1,875,000.

Self Properties, LLC to ATTC Enterprises I, LP Tract D2B, Maumelle Towncenter, $1,608,063.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Andrew James Roller; Lauren Roller, 127 Hallen Lane, Little Rock. L58 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,200,000.

Moses Tucker Investments, LLC to Dan Kovach; Chris Tanner; Samantha Tanner, 300 E. Third St., Units 101 & 102, Little Rock. Units 101 & 102, 300 Third HPR, $1,050,000.

Mark Jefferson Malloy; Morie Malloy to Gumball, LLC, Apts. 7 & 8, Westriver Townhouses HPR- Cedar Hill Replat, $885,000.

D. Marc Holmes; Kandi K. Holmes to Josh Bishop; Ashleigh Bishop, L42, Ferncrest Estates, $851,064.

Mike Mills; Rhonda Mills to Natalie Paige Brockinton Moffitt, L14 B5, Altheimer, $787,000.

Kroger Limited Partnership I to PFD, LLC, 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Ls1-2 & 11-12 B4, Mountain Park, $750,000.

Jeffrey Thessing to Ian Williamson; Joshua Sonnen, 8 Glenleigh Drive, Little Rock. L22, Robinwood Valley, $700,000.

Robert M. Lyford; Nell W. Lydord; Robert and Nell Lyford Revocable Trust to W. Bryan Watkins; The W. Bryan Watkins Revocable Trust, Unit 1602, River Market Town HPR, $700,000.

Deere Builders, LLC to Leona Mae Bond, 10096 Hidden Circle, Sherwood. L20R, Miller Heights Phase 4, $527,500.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to Bobby Kakati; Sarika Savajiyani, Ls4-5 B31, Park View, $494,326.

Melissa M. Alvarez Perez to Corissa Cunningham; Robert Cunningham; Scott Papa; Nana Papa, L43 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $490,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Jamila Shani Maxie, 103 Wind River Drive, Maumelle. L60 B1, Majestic Pointe, $389,900.

Larry Walden, LLC to Robert J. Gibson; Meagn M. Gibson, 9117 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L8, Millers Glen Phase 7, $375,000.

Judith M. Gordon; Gordon Irrevocable Family Trust to Jeff Stephens; The Jeff Stephen Revocable Trust, L9, Longleaf Cove, $374,900.

Two Moon Properties, LLC to Stephen D. Chapman; Cara L. Chapman, 4304 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L15 B23, Lakewood, $370,000.

Jacob Howard to Natalie Clark; William Reynolds, 1701 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. L3 B11, East Pulaski Heights, $365,000.

Smart Framing, LLP to Daniel L. Martin; Tracie A. Martin, 2321 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L22 B4, Stonehill Phase 8, $359,900.

Shawn E. Salefske; Katelyn Salefske to Steven Douglas White; Roselmary White, 8825 Yellow Oak Drive, Jacksonville. L42, Silver Oaks, $358,000.

Rocktown Holdings, LLC to Laurie Gregory; Seth Harris, 1807 E. Third St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B4, Garland, $355,373.

Wendy Garner Perkins; Kelly Garner Mendel; Carol Garner Revocable Trust to Sakred Properties, LLC, L1 B1, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $340,000.

Wendy Garner Perkins; Kelly Garner Mendel; Carol Garner Revocable Trust to Sakred Properties, LLC, Ls1-2 B1, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $340,000.

Julie Anna Wiedower to Jaleesa Fleming; William Fleming, 5 Degray Cove, Maumelle. L24, Edgewater Phase I, $329,000.

George B. Rothwell; Terry L. Rothwell to Donald L. Thone; Mary B. Thone, Unit 221 Bldg. 200, Chenal Woods HPR, $320,000.

Jorge Martinez; Jorge Luis Martinez Oritz; Lester Bailey to Jessica Hunter, 13221 Morrison Road, Little Rock. L295, Marlowe Manor Phase V, $280,000.

Harold G. Simmons, Jr.; Donna Jo Simmons Little; The Harold G. Simmons Revocable Trust to Haybar Properties, LLC, Tracts 10-11, Shackleford Acres, $275,000.

Cheryl Denice Lewis; Cheryl Denice Pruss; Cheryl Denice Pruss Revocable Trust; Cheryl Denice Prustt to Hugh Winn VanBrimer; The High W. VanBrimer Inheritance Trust, L10RR, The Villages of New Bedford, $270,000.

Brockinton-Herring Properties, LLC to Jannell Jackson; Earnest Jackson, 4416 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville. Pt SW SW 26-4N-11W, $269,000.

Evin Demirel to Elo Equity Group, LLC, 6900 Kingwood Road, Little Rock. L234, Kingwood Place, $260,000.

Donald Palmer; Juana Palmer to Ann Robison; Kristopffer Robison, 10401 Mona Lane, Little Rock. Pt SE 2-1S-12W, $250,000.

Ruth Paswuinr to Five Aces, LLC, 600 N. Olive St., North Little Rock. L6 B37, City pf Argenta, $250,000.

Naomi E. Roundtree to Annie Jo Rutter, 915 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. L4 B128, Park Hill NLR, $248,500.

Octave Interests, LLC to Tyler Drew Smith, 6 Markham Place Circlec, Little Rock. L9 B5, Parkway Place, $248,000.

Frederick Theodore Foster Holcomb to Wyant Properties, LLC, L76, Westover Hills, $240,000.

Robert O. Anderson; Linda Wiederhold Anderson to Gonzalo Nunez; Cristina Nunez, 10007 Kane Drive, Little Rock. L4 B1, Breckenridge 1st, $239,700.

321 West 20th Street, LLC to Daniel Robert Feild, 315 W. Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock. L1C B11, Fulton's Replat, $230,000.

Glenn Hogue; Estate of Linda L. Hogue (dec'd) to Cody A. Johnson, L232, Leawood Heights, $225,000.

Bottom Line, Inc. to Sudheer Yalavarthy; Jyotsna Kiran Lingam, Pt SW NE 31-3N-13W, $225,000.

Jillian R. Boles to Stephanie Frances Lusk, L204 B203, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Morgan L. Butler to Briar Sitzer, 6508 Beacon St., Little Rock. L105, Westover Hills, $225,000.

TCB Investments, LLC to Samantha Santaniello; Francis Trano, 1710 West 18th St., North Little Rock. Ls3-4 B3, Lasker, $220,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Walter Dewayne Tate, 6600 Wild Rose Loop, North Little Rock. L21 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $218,625.

Commissioner in Circuit to Centennial Bank, 4521 Timberland Drive, Little Rock. L147R, Tall Timber West Phase I, $217,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Katherine Henson; Angelia Frazier-Henson, 6508 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L25 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $217,450.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to LaTashia Duncan; Kaleph Williams, Sr., 6517 Waterleaf Court, North Little Rock. L8 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $216,000.

Jeanne Sawyer Brown to Stephanie Tran; Han Duy Pham, 30 Summerland Court, Little Rock. L391, Ludington Heights, $207,600.

Zachary Cummings to Iocane Properties, LLC, L37 B3, Timber Ridge, $206,000.

Vernora Dean; Terrell Dean to KaSheena D. Winston, 2 Timber Valley Cove, Little Rock. L41, Pecan Lake, $202,500.

Calhoun Custom Construction, LLC to Lin Holding, LLC, L9 B2, Plunkett's 2nd, $200,000.

Cassidy M. Gregory; Cassidy M. Stanley to Rimrock Property Holdings, LLC, 1508 Coolhurst Ave., Sherwood. L14 B15, East Meadow, $200,000.

Vance Holdings, LLC to Keith E. George, 2802 Gribble St., North Little Rock. Ls1-4 B68, Topf, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Muhammad Uslu, 6532 Wild Rose Loop, North Little Rock. L22 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $197,875.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Brian Chu, 1710 Wolfe St., Little Rock. L10 B35, Centennial, $197,500.

Kareem Barr; Camilla R. Barr to Zachary Walker; Elizabeth Walker, 11005 Lemoncrest Lane, Little Rock. L69, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $189,900.

Monique Reneau to Kenneth Holland, 21 Coronado Cove, Maumelle. L42, Brookshire, $184,500.

Waylong Biggs Agency, LLC to Brianna Rodriguez-Munns, 13215 Clinton Road, North Little Rock. Tract 6, Blue Hills, $184,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Karlin A Lissa; Wadi J. Lissa, 417 55th Terrace Drive, North Little Rock. L18 B1, Bradford Place, $180,000.

Michael D. Moore to Amanda Coleman, 8812 Westwood Ave., Little Rock. L24 B4, Westwood, $175,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Rahul Jychhal; Preeti Ajit Patel, 1 Acorn Place, Little Rock. L11 B20, Fairfield Cove, $175,000.

Cay A. Percifield; Victoria Jordan-Percifield; Victoria Giles; Victoria Jordan to K'Lee Davis; Timothy Don Davis, L75, Nelridge, $172,000.

Habitat For Humanity of Central Arkansas, Inc. to Martina Dawson, 1310 W. 10th St., North Little Rock. L3 B6, Vestal, $171,000.

Ronald Rash; Brenda Rash to Chase Davenport, 805 Harpole St., Jacksonville. L5 B3, Braden, $167,450.

Joseph Onyilagha; Virginia Onyilagha; The Onyilagha Living Trust to Jesus Eleazar Lopez Benigno, 9325 Labette Drive, Little Rock. L459, Twin Lakes Section F, $167,400.

Woodhaven Development Company to DG Homes, LLC, Ls1-3 & 5-10, Foxwood Gardens Phase I, $166,500.

Kathryn DeLapp; Suzanne Pharr And Kathryn DeLapp Living Trust to Sabrina F. Hood-Smith, 921 S. Pulaski St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B308, Original City of Little Rock, $165,000.

Muzammil Hanif to Galaxy Homes, LLC, L13, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $165,000.

Mark Edward Hodge; Patricia Ann Hodge; The Hodge Living Trust to Brent Staley; The BES Irrevocable Trust/Royce E. Staley, Jr. Irrevocable Trust, L19, The Willows Phase II, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Christopher Allen Stevens; Christina Debra Stevens, 1304 Lee St., Jacksonville. L5 B3, Oakhurst, $160,000.

Erma J. Thomas; Erma J. Harris to Elorse Lowe, 913 S. Pulaski St., Little Rock. Ls4-5 B308, Original City of Little Rock, $159,900.

REI Nation, LLC to Daniel G. Burkhead; The Daniel H. Burkhead Revocable Trust, L13, Shady Oaks, $156,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 118 Abington, Little Rock. L22 B137, Chenal Valley- Abington Court Phase II, $152,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to B & D Homes, Inc., 116 Abington Court, Little Rock. L21 B137, Chenal Valley- Abington Court Phase II, $151,000.