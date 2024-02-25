River Valley contested races in March 5 elections

Today at 1:01 a.m.

by Lisa Thompson

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

U.S. President

Joe Biden (D)*

Frankie Lozada (D)

Stephen Lyons (D)

Armando Perez-Serrato (D)

Dean Phillips (D)

Cenk Uygur (D)

Marianne Williamson (D)

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

U.S. President

Ryan Binkley (R)

Doug Burgum (R)

Chris Christie (R)

Ron DeSantis (R)

Nikki Haley (R)

Asa Hutchinson (R)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R)

David Stuckenberg (R)

Donald Trump (R)

3RD DISTRICT

Clint Penzo (R)

Steve Womack (R)*

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 24

Ty Bates (R)

Brad Hall (R)

District 51

Cindy Crawford (R)*

Jeff Burks (R)

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 4

Lloyd Cole (R)

Quincy Cook (R)

District 5

John Carl Hendrick (R)

Jonathon Baker (R)

Brad Martin (R)*

District 13

Steven Johnson (R)

Brandon "Buddy" Herring (R)

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Justice of the Peace

District 7

Justin Flanagan (R)*

Gary O'Neal (R)

JOHNSON COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 4

Bethany Bean (R)

Tyler Holloway (R)

LOGAN COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 7

Donald Keezer (R)

Bobby Cobb (R)

District 9

Philip Blankenship (R)

Sam Tabler (R)

SPECIAL ELECTIONS

Crawford County

Dyer

Mayor

Lynn Hubbard

Robert Childers

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL

GENERAL ELECTION

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Chief Justice

Karen Baker

Jay Martin

Barbara Webb

Rhonda Wood

Associate Justice, Position 2

Courtney Hudson

Carlton D. Jones

STATE DISTRICT JUDGE

District 5

Crawford

Arron Edwards

Lena Pinkerton

Rinda Baker

District 6, Fort Smith 1

Jim O'Hern

Sam Terry*

District 6, Fort Smith 3

Amy Grimes*

William Hyman

* Incumbent