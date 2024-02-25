River Valley Early Voting Centers

EARLY VOTING CENTERS
Early voting for the March 5 primary, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues began Tuesday.
Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and March 2; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at:
Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane East, Alma
Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the following sites:
Sebastian County Courthouse, Room G8, 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith
Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith
Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11501 U.S. 71 South, Fort Smith
Ben Geren Park, Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith
Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith
Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood