River Valley Early Voting Centers

EARLY VOTING CENTERS

Early voting for the March 5 primary, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues began Tuesday.

Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and March 2; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at:

Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane East, Alma

Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the following sites:

Sebastian County Courthouse, Room G8, 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith

Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11501 U.S. 71 South, Fort Smith

Ben Geren Park, Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith

Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood