Sebastian County Opioid Summit focuses on regional, state drug woes

Today at 1:01 a.m.

by Monica Brich

Kirk Duboise speaks Friday at the Sebastian County Opioid Summit at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education Research Institute Health and Wellness Center in Fort Smith. Duboise spoke about his personal journey with opioid addiction. The summit's purpose was to educate attendees about opioid issues in the River Valley and provide solutions for treatment and recovery. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)
FORT SMITH -- Leaders in drug prevention and rehabilitation gathered Friday for the Sebastian County Opioid Summit, where speakers discussed the current challenges with opioids in the county and state, as well as what the public can do to help.

The