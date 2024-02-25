Sebastian County Opioid Summit focuses on regional, state drug woes

FORT SMITH -- Leaders in drug prevention and rehabilitation gathered Friday for the Sebastian County Opioid Summit, where speakers discussed the current challenges with opioids in the county and state, as well as what the public can do to help.
The
Today at 1:01 a.m.
FORT SMITH -- Leaders in drug prevention and rehabilitation gathered Friday for the Sebastian County Opioid Summit, where speakers discussed the current challenges with opioids in the county and state, as well as what the public can do to help.
The