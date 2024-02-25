Service marks date of Blackshire killing

Kimberly Blackshire-Lee (left), mother of the late Bradley Blackshire, is comforted by friend Charlene Davis at the Empowerment Center on 12th Street in Little Rock in this March 4, 2019 file photo. Bradley Blackshire had been shot and killed by a Little Rock police officer in February 2019. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo) A memorial service Saturday marking five years since the police killing of Bradley Blackshire served as a focal point for sorrow, fond memories and demands for change from family, friends and community activists.Family Already a subscriber? Log in!