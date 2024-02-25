SWIM AND DIVE: Bentonville sweeps boys and girls competition for second consecutive year

Today at 1:54 a.m.

by Rick Fires

Becca Scheiderer, Bentonville High School, competes on Saturday Feb. 24 2024 in the 200 freestyle..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
BENTONVILLE -- The trophy room at Bentonville High School has two additions coming.

The Bentonville girls won their sixth consecutive Class 6A state title Saturday in the state swim and dive championships at the Bentonville Community Center.