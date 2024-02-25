Trump: ‘Black people like me’

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Former President Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

Trump argues he is the victim of political persecution, even though there is no evidence President Joe Biden or White House officials influenced the filing of 91 felony charges against him. Earlier in the week, Trump compared himself to Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's top domestic rival, who died in a remote Arctic prison after being jailed by the Kremlin leader.

"I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing," Trump told a black-tie event for Black conservatives in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's Republican primary. "And a lot of people said that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against. It's been pretty amazing but possibly, maybe, there's something there."

Trump has centered his third campaign for the White House on his grievances against Biden and what he alleges is a "deep state" targeting him, as he faces charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, keeping classified documents at his Florida estate, and allegations that he arranged payments to a porn actress. He is the dominant Republican front-runner, as many GOP voters echo his beliefs.





Trump noted the mug shot taken by Georgia authorities after he was indicted on state racketeering charges over the 2020 election.

"When I did the mug shot in Atlanta, that mug shot is No. 1," he said, adding: "You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population."

Trump's campaign has predicted he can do better with Black voters in November than he did four years ago, citing Biden's faltering poll numbers with Black adults and what Trump sees as advantages on issues such as the economy and the record-high number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

He was flanked onstage at the Black Conservative Federation's gala in Columbia, S.C., by Black elected officials, including Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Wesley Hunt of Texas. Many in the crowd cheered throughout the speech.

In a freewheeling speech, Trump mixed his regular campaign remarks with appeals to the Black community and jokes that touched on race.

"The lights are so bright in my eyes I can't see too many people out there. But I can only see the Black ones. I can't see any white ones. That's how far I've come," Trump said to laughter from the audience.

He also said that he knew many Black people because his properties were built by Black construction workers.

In telling a story about how he renegotiated the cost of remodeling Air Force One, Trump criticized his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, the first Black person to be elected to the White House.

"I have to tell you, Black president, but I got $1.7 billion less," Trump said. "Would you rather have the Black president or the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price?"

As the crowd cheered, he added, "I think they want the white guy."

Republicans face an uphill battle in courting Black voters, who are overwhelmingly supportive of the Democratic Party. And while Black voter enthusiasm for Biden has cooled over the last year, only 25% of Black Americans said they had a favorable view of Trump in a December AP-NORC poll.

Democrats lambasted the speech as racist and insulting to Black voters. Sarafina Chitika, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, noted Trump's appearance earlier this month at a sneaker convention where he hawked $399 "Never Surrender High-Tops."

"This might come as news to Trump, but pushing tired tropes, wannabe Jordans, and mugshot T-shirts isn't going to win over Black voters who suffered through record high unemployment and skyrocketing uninsured rates under his leadership," Chitika said. "Trump is showing Black voters exactly what he thinks of them -- and his ideas to win them over are as corny and racist as he is."

And Haley, speaking Saturday morning in Kiawah Island, S.C., called his speech "disgusting."

"That's what happens when he goes off the teleprompter," she said. "That's the chaos that comes with Donald Trump."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin and Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press.