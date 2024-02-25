Trump is victorious in S.C. GOP primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Donald Trump won South Carolina's Republican primary on Saturday, beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination.

Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, with wins already in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The former president's latest victory will likely increase pressure on Haley, who was Trump's former representative to the U.N. and South Carolina governor from 2011 to 2017, to leave the race.

A 2020 general rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden is becoming increasingly inevitable. Haley has vowed to stay in the race through at least the batch of primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday, but was unable to dent Trump's momentum in her home state despite holding far more campaign events and arguing that the indictments against Trump will hamstring him against Biden.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner as polls closed statewide at 7 p.m. The AP based its race call on an analysis of AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of Republican South Carolina primary voters. The survey confirms the findings of pre-Election Day polls showing Trump far outpacing Haley statewide.

"I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now," Trump declared, taking the stage for his victory speech mere moments after polls closed. He added, "You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work."

HALEY HANGING IN

South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary has historically been a reliable bellwether for Republicans. In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has gone on to be the party's nominee. The lone exception was Newt Gingrich in 2012.

Haley said in recent days that she would head straight to Michigan for its Tuesday primary, the last major contest before Super Tuesday. Her campaign said it is planning to spend more than $1 million on ads across the 15 states that vote on March 5, known as Super Tuesday. Her team has planned visits to Michigan today and Monday, followed by visits to at least a half-dozen Super Tuesday states.

"My whole goal for running is because you have a majority of Americans who are saying they don't want Donald Trump and they don't want Joe Biden. So as long as you have a majority of Americans saying 'Please give us a choice,' I'm going to continue to fight," Haley told reporters at her polling location on Kiawah Island on Saturday morning. "I am not going anywhere."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., complimented Haley while speaking to reporters at Trump's election night party in Columbia but suggested it was time for her to drop out.

"I think the sooner she does, the better for her, the better for the party," Graham said.

Almost all of the state's elected leaders -- including the governor, both senators, five members of Congress and many other statewide elected officials -- lined up early behind Trump and blanketed the state to help Trump, even as he was in the state far less than Haley.

Despite a reputation for having a tendency toward down-and-dirty mud fights, the South Carolina primary this year was unusually sleepy, with no viral ads or explosive revelations. Haley's campaign and allied super PAC outspent Trump's campaign in the state by about $15 million to $1 million, according to media tracking data from AdImpact.

Trump kept a light schedule in the final days of the race compared to Haley, who outpaced him with more than 40 events and flooded the airways with television ads. His team has tried to deprive Haley of attention, and several Trump advisers said they hoped to totally ignore her after Saturday.

Trump's campaign emphasized outreach through pastors, often touting the former president's record of appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to an abortion established in the 1973 case Roe v. Wade.

TRUMP'S CASE AGAINST BIDEN

Trump and his allies argue Biden has made the U.S. weaker and point to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump has also repeatedly attacked Biden over high inflation earlier in the president's term and his handling of record-high migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump has questioned -- often in harshly personal terms -- whether the 81-year-old Biden is too old to serve a second term. Biden's team in turn has highlighted the 77-year-old Trump's own flubs on the campaign trail.

Biden has stepped up his recent fundraising trips around the country and increasingly attacked Trump directly. He's called Trump and his "Make America Great Again" movement dire threats to the nation's founding principles, and the president's reelection campaign has lately focused most of its attention on Trump suggesting he'd use the first day of a second presidency as a dictator and that he'd tell Russia to attack NATO allies who fail to keep up with defense spending obligations mandated by the alliance.

Haley also criticized Trump on his NATO comments and also for questioning why her husband wasn't on the campaign trail with her -- even as former first lady Melania Trump hasn't appeared with him. Maj. Michael Haley is deployed in the Horn of Africa on a mission with the South Carolina Army National Guard.

But South Carolina's Republican voters line up with Trump on having lukewarm feelings about NATO and continued U.S. support for Ukraine, according to AP VoteCast data from Saturday's primary. About 6 in 10 oppose continuing aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Only about a third described America's participation in NATO as "very good," with more saying it's only "somewhat good."

Trump's political strength has endured despite facing 91 criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, the discovery of classified documents in his Florida residence and allegations that he secretly arranged payoffs to a porn actress.

The former president's first criminal trial is set to begin on March 25 in New York, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the closing weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign.

RNC CHANGES

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has said she will step down after Saturday's contest, clearing the way for Trump's chosen successor, Michael Whatley of North Carolina. He will be joined by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair.

On Saturday, an RNC member proposed restricting the party from paying the legal bills of any candidate and requiring the party to stay neutral until a candidate captures enough delegates to be the nominee -- drawing a rebuke from Trump's team.

"The primary is over and it is the RNC's sole responsibility to defeat Joe Biden and win back the White House," Trump adviser Chris LaCivita said. "Efforts to delay that assist Joe Biden in the destruction of our nation. Republicans cannot stand on the sidelines and allow this to happen."

Haley on Saturday criticized the choice of a family member to run the RNC. "I think having a family member run it, or a campaign manager being a part of it, should not qualify, and I would hope that the people in the RNC know that they have a responsibility, a responsibility to put in people in the RNC who are going to look out for the best interest of all of the Republican Party -- not just one person," she told reporters in Kiawah Island.

Biden won South Carolina's Democratic primary earlier this month and faces only one remaining challenger, Dean Phillips. The Minnesota Democratic congressman has continued to campaign in Michigan ahead of the Democratic primary there, despite having little chance of actually beating Biden.

Though Biden is expected to cruise to his party's renomination, he faces criticism from some Democrats for providing military backing to Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Some in his party support a cease-fire as the death toll in Israel's war has reached 30,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children. The war could hurt the president's general election chances in swing states like Michigan, which is home to a large Arab American population.

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard, Will Weissert, Jill Colvin and James Pollard of the Associated Press; and by Josh Dawsey, Dylan Wells, Isaac Arnsdorf and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post.

