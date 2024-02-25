UA men, women win titles





FAYETTEVILLE -- Hog Calls continue to be the soundtrack of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

For the fifth consecutive year University of Arkansas men's and women's teams swept SEC titles.

From the Razorbacks' perspective, the meet's conclusion on Saturday night turned into a competition of which of their teams could beat Florida by more points.

The Arkansas men edged the women in that regard, beating the Gators by 57 points. The Razorbacks' women had to settle for a 51-point winning margin.

The Razorbacks swept titles at home at the Randal Tyson Center, so fans in the announced crowd of 2,379 joined in the Hog Calls as well.

The No. 1-ranked Arkansas women won their 10th consecutive SEC Indoor title and first under Coach Chris Johnson, an assistant the previous 12 years who was promoted last June to replace the retiring Lance Harter.

Arkansas scored 131 points to Florida's 80.

It was the 14th SEC Indoor title overall for the Razorbacks' women's team.

Arkansas' men, ranked No. 3, won their fifth consecutive SEC Indoor title and 27th overall with 163 points to Florida's 106.

The Razorbacks' men and women swept the SEC Indoor title for the 11th time. It was the 34th SEC sweep for Arkansas in cross country and indoor and outdoor track since joining the conference for the 1991-92 school year.

"You never get tired of calling the Hogs as a Razorback," Johnson said. "Because when you call the Hogs, that means something good happened."

The Arkansas women's team dominated in the 400 with 31 points and took the top four spots, led by senior Amber Anning, who ran a personal-best 50.43 seconds to better her collegiate-leading time.

Arkansas senior Nickisha Pryce was second in a personal-best 50.821 to edge freshman teammate Kaylyn Brown, who was third in a personal-best 50.823.

Razorbacks senior Rosey Effiong was fourth in 51.0. Junior Joanne Reid also scored for Arkansas, taking seventh in 52.83.

Effiong, Pryce and Anning came back in the 200 less than an hour later and added more points. Effiong was second in a personal-best 22.51 that ranks No. 2 on the UA all-time, Pryce fourth in a personal-best 22.62 that's No. 4 and Anning fifth in 22.76.

"All of those young ladies were medalists at the World Championships for their respective countries, so we know what they're capable of doing," Johnson said of Effiong winning gold for the United States, Pryce silver for Jamaica and Anning bronze for Great Britain on relays last summer. "They ran as well as I think they possibly can run."

Arkansas junior Rachel Glenn cleared a personal-best 6-4 1/4 to take second in the high jump.

Sophomore Sanu Jallow was second in the 800 in 2:02.76.

Razorbacks junior Tiana LoStracco ran 4:39.57 to take third in the mile.

Junior Sydney Thorvaldson took fourth in the 3,000 (9:09.7) after winning the 5,000 on Friday night.

Arkansas senior Destiny Huven was fifth in the 60 hurdles (8.05) with Glenn seventh (8.15).

Glenn also ran on the Razorbacks' 1,600 relay team -- along with Reid, Jallow and Brown -- that finished second in 3:26.33.

In men's competition Saturday, Arkansas freshman Peter Maru won the 3,000 in a meet record 7:47.26.

It was the second meet record Maru broke previously held by a former Razorback.

Maru's time in the 3,000 broke the record of 7:47.34 set by Amon Kemboi in 2002. On Friday night, Maru won the 5,000 in 13:31.11 to break the record held by Alistair Cragg, who ran 13:42.95 in 2004.

With two victories, Maru's 20 points were the most by a men's athlete at the meet along with Ole Miss sophomore Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, who won the shot-put and weight throw.

Maru, from Uganda, joined the Razorbacks this semester.

"He's just one of our recruits," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "He's got a great spirit about him. He's obviously a talent.

"He's a special athlete and we just have to manage him well and keep him healthy. But man, he's a competitor."

The Razorbacks finished 1-2-3 in the heptathlon with seniors Yariel Soto Torrado scoring 6,017 points, Marcus Weaver taking second in a personal-best 5,970 and Daniel Spejcher third with 5,965. Freshman Gabriel Emmanuel was fifth for Arkansas with 5,600 points.

"Unbelievable energy from those guys," Bucknam said. "They love competing."

Arkansas senior Romaine Beckford, competing in his first SEC meet after transferring from South Florida, cleared 7-4 1/2 to win the high jump. He missed three attempts at 7-7.

Beckford, the NCAA champion last year, won his 10th consecutive high jump title indoors.

Razorbacks junior Kason O'Riley and freshman Andrew Hughes each cleared 6-11 to finish in a six-way tie for third.

The Razorbacks' capped the meet with their 1,600 relay team of junior TJ Tomlyanvoic, senior Lance Lang, senior William Spencer and junior Steven McElroy winning in 3:03.07 after Alabama was disqualified.

Arkansas senior Kirami was third in the 3,000 in 7:53.23 and junior Patrick Kiprop fourth in 7:53.72. Kirami and Kiprop were third and fourth, respectively, in the 5,000.

The Razorbacks had three scorers in the 60 hurdles with senior Tai Brown third (7.73), junior Brevin Sims fifth (7.80) and Spencer sixth (7.82).

Razorbacks junior Ben Shearer took third in the mile, running 4:01.27.

Senior Roje Stona took third for Arkansas in the shot-put with a 65-5 toss.

Sophomore Jordan Anthony, who also plays wide receiver for the Razorbacks, finished fourth in the 60 in 6.64.

Lang was fourth in the 200 (20.58). Junior Apalos Edwards, a transfer from LSU, was fifth in the triple jump (52-3 1/40.

"I'm just really happy for our kids," Bucknam said. "They work so hard.

"We start training in early September and it's a grind. It's September, October, November, December before we even have a meet. It just shows you how dedicated these guys are."



