UAFS seeks to eliminate five degree programs, citing low graduation rates, enrollment

FORT SMITH --The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will recommend next month the elimination of five degree programs it determined to be nonviable.

Chancellor Terisa Riley told the university's Board of Visitors on Wednesday it plans to present this proposal to the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees for approval at its meeting March 12-13.

Riley sent an email Feb. 15 to UAFS faculty, staff and students announcing the university's intention to propose eliminating the programs. The programs include:

Computer-aided design -- Associate of applied science degree and related certificates.

General technology automotive concentration -- Associate of applied science degree and related certificates.

Political science -- Bachelor of arts degree. The political science minor will remain.

Spanish -- Bachelor of arts degree. The Spanish minor and certificate of proficiency will remain.

Theater -- Bachelor of arts degree. The theater minor will remain.

Riley said the university's proposal would be implemented this summer if passed. It was primarily based on the five programs' low graduation numbers and current enrollment, along with the workload of the faculty teaching in the programs.

The plan would also allow the school to save incrementally more money going forward, according to Riley. It's projected to save a maximum of about $500,000 annually starting in the 2028-29 academic year.

"We have to be good stewards of all of our resources, and if we want to invest in things that do have really high enrollment, high graduation rates, potential for jobs after graduation, then we have to free up the resources from areas that don't have those same outcomes," Riley said.

Carey Tucker, UAFS chief financial officer and vice chancellor for finance and administration, said Wednesday the university is operating this fiscal year with a $6 million deficit between budgeted revenue and expenses.

Riley wrote UAFS won't enroll new students into these programs if the Board of Trustees opts to discontinue them. However, the university will continue to teach many of the courses offered within the bachelor degree programs.

Riley also wrote students currently enrolled in one of the five programs will be able to complete their degree on time at the university.

"Our top priority is your education and future success, and we will be implementing a continuity plan for these programs that ensures you will have access to earn the credentials you started with us," Riley wrote. "I know that you have invested time, effort and hard-earned resources into your education, and we are committed to seeing you through to graduation."

Riley wrote the university deemed the five programs nonviable following a review conducted with the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board, as well as an internal task force.

Rachel Putman, director of communications at UAFS, said via email the Higher Education Coordinating Board -- part of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education -- is required by law to review academic programs offered by public colleges and universities in the state.

Primary identifiers for nonviable programs include low graduation rates and enrollment trends indicating graduation rates will continue to stay below the board's threshold of six graduates annually, according to Putman. The threshold is four graduates per year for select science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

"In fall, spring and summer of 2023, these five programs combined awarded just 23 associate and baccalaureate degrees," Putman wrote.

Putman noted 75 students are enrolled in these programs at any level. In addition, 33 students from area high schools are enrolled in the programs by way of the university's Western Arkansas Technical Center.

Riley said Wednesday the university receives a report from the Division of Higher Education on programs it deems viable or nonviable every year. The division asks the school to defend the nonviable programs and can brand a program "unapproved" if the university doesn't do so successfully. This would bar the university from receiving state money to keep the program going, forcing it to shoulder the entire cost.

The university can't afford to support programs that either aren't viable in terms of enrollment or which it projects will become nonviable due to current enrollment, according to Riley.

Riley said a faculty member in the general technology automotive program who is on a one-year contract with the university was notified their contract would end in May if the Board of Trustees approved eliminating the program. Two of the four faculty members in the computer-aided design program were similarly told their two-year contracts would end in May 2025.

The university won't immediately see financial savings from its theater, Spanish or political science bachelor's degree programs because even freshmen who are enrolled in them now will still be able to receive their degrees, according to Riley.

Jerry Glidewell, Board of Visitors chairman, said while the planned proposal from university leadership to phase out the five programs is unfortunate, both it and the Board of Trustees are having to make some tough decisions based on the university's budget.

A Feb. 15 post on the school's Theater Department Facebook page described being "incredibly saddened" to announce the department will end after it graduates its remaining majors.

"We appreciate your support and hope you come see our productions for the next year," the post states.