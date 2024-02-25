UCA men, women fall short of ASUN crowns

The University of Central Arkansas men's track and field team finished third place in the ASUN Indoor Championships Saturday, while the women's team placed fourth. Kennesaw State won both team awards.

Overall, UCA athletes broke 16 personal records, placed 34 top-10 finishers and broke a school record twice in one day.

In the women's 3,000 meters, Madeline Hill broke the UCA record with a time of 9:44.24 to finish first in her heat. Sara Steimel later broke that record with a time of 9:30.25 to finish third in her heat. Steimel placed third in the women's 3,000 meters while Hill placed eighth.

UCA's lone winner was Koby Gill in the men's 60 meters dash. After Gill came Wesley Suen and TyJuan huffman as the Bears took the top-3 finishes.

Huffman placed second in the men's 200 meters with a time of 21.55 second. Suen placed fifth with a time of 21.64 second, and Xavier Simpkins placed sixth with a time of 22.18.

Levi Dugger finished fifth in the men's heptathlon with a score of 4,535. He placed third in the 1,000 meters and tied for fourth in the pole vault among competitors.

Aidan Patton placed third in the men's shot put with a throw of 15.25 meters, while Jade Schneeber placed sixth (15.54 meters), Jip de Gree placed ninth (12.96 meters), Luke Stringer placed 10th (12.49 meters) and Maximillian Laur placed 11th (12.37 meters)

Xavier Simpkins placed third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.19 seconds.

Troynelle Miller placed third in the women's 60 meters with a time of 7.56 seconds, followed by Kendelle McCoy (7.58) in fourth and Raghan Allen (7.65) in eighth.

The men's 4x400 relay team placed third with a time of 3:18.84.