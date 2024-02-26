23 Libertarian candidates set to run for federal, state, local races in 2024

The Libertarian Party of Arkansas will run 23 candidates in federal, state and local races in 2024, the party announced Monday.

Leading the slate is Steve Parsons of Lakeview, who will run for Arkansas' 1st Congressional District seat against Republican incumbent Rick Crawford of Jonesboro and Democrat challenger Rodney Govens of Cabot.

Bobby Wilson of Bentonville is the party's nominee for the 3rd Congressional District seat, which is currently held by Republican Steve Womack. Womack faces Arkansas Sen. Clint Penzo in the March 5 Republican primary, with the winner advancing to face Democrat Caitlin Draper and Wilson in the Nov. 5 general election.

Libertarian Party Chair Michael Pakko will run for state treasurer and face Republican Secretary of State John Thurston and Democrat John Pagan.

Pakko said the party tried to focus on recruiting candidates who are interested in campaigning, rather than past election cycles where some Libertarians agreed to run simply to give voters an alternative -- not necessarily to win -- or to spread the party's ideas.

"We'd like to win a couple of races at least," said Pakko, who is the chief economist at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Arkansas Economic Development Institute. "That's always our objective. That's what a political party is all about -- to promote candidates and win races. But of course, we face an uphill struggle in an entrenched two-party system."

Wilson said he believes Libertarians can offer voters an alternative to the two-party system currently led by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

"I think the process that has given us, you know, Donald Trump and Joe Biden basically two presidential elections in a row tells us there is something off," Wilson said. "I think by exiting the two-party system we're able to get better outcomes from there."

Unlike Republicans and Democrats, who will vote on candidates in the primary to represent their respective parties in the general election, Libertarian nominees are chosen through the state convention, where party members select candidates and presidential electors and iron out the party's platform.

Those interested in running had to win the votes of fellow party members by running against another fellow Libertarian or the option of "none of the above."

Libertarians who offered to run for Arkansas' 4th Congressional District and state House District 44 races lost out to "none of the above," Pakko said, which means the party won't field a candidate for those races.

"Especially when we look at candidates for the U.S. House, those candidates are likely to be invited to participate in the PBS debates, so we want to make sure we have articulate, clear-speaking, impressive candidates," Pakko said.

Michael White, the party's nominee for House District 75 who also ran for the party's 2nd Congressional District nomination, said for Libertarians congressional races are more about spreading the party's message than winning.

"The odds of winning a federal election in a three-way race are very low right now," said White, who will face Democrat incumbent Ashley Hudson in the District 75 race. "So what's most important is spreading the word of liberty in a positive and relatable matter."

Breaking through the political status quo has been a challenge for Libertarians in Arkansas, where Republicans hold a super majority in the legislature with Democrats being established as their primary opposition.

In the 2022 gubernatorial race, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders overwhelmingly won 62.9% of the vote while Democrat Chris Jones received 35.2%. Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. received 1.84% of the vote.

No Libertarian was elected to statewide office in 2022, and the party seeks its first ever seat in the General Assembly.

Most of the Libertarian Party's state legislative candidates are running as the only alternative to a Republican or Democratic incumbent, something Pakko said the party "puts a premium on."

Only two Libertarian candidates running for the General Assembly -- Eric I. McGee of Jonesboro in the House District 32 race, and Dakota Logan of Eureka Springs in the House District 6 race -- will face both a Republican and a Democrat opponent in the November general election.

Libertarians running for Senate District seats include R. "Asher" Williams of Pine Bluff in District 1, David Lutmer of Washington in District 3 and Lonny Goodwin of Saratoga in District 4.

Libertarians running for House seats include Michael Kalagias of Rogers in District 8, Garrett Sheeks of Stuttgart in District 61, Mark Rossen of Gillham in District 87 and Tammy Goodwin of Saratoga in District 88

Other nominees selected for local races by the party were John Fenley of Pine Bluff in the Pine Bluff mayoral race; Cody Martin of Gentry in the Justice of the Peace, District 11 race in Benton County; Brian Leach of Centerton in the Justice of the Peace, District 15 race in Benton County; Robert Louton of Hot Springs in the Justice of the Peace, District 7 race in Garland County; Glen Schwarz of Little Rock in the Justice of the Peace, District 9 race in Pulaski County; Stephen Edwards of Fort Smith in the Justice of the Peace, District 11 race in Sebastian County; Thomas Turcol of Dennard in the Washington Township constable race in Van Buren County; Michael Bullock of Searcy in the Gray Township constable race in White County; Frank Gilbert of Little Rock in the Big Rock Township constable race in Pulaski County; and Christopher Olsen of Viola in the District 1 constable race in Fulton County.