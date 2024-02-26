Arkansas Tech spring semester enrollment highest in five years, officials say

Arkansas Tech University said Monday its enrollment has increased for the first time in five years.

A total of 8,308 students enrolled for the spring 2024 semester, the university said. That represents a 1.2% increase over spring 2023, when ATU enrolled 8,210 students. It is the first spring-to-spring enrollment increase at ATU since 2019.

Student semester credit hours -- 83,969 in spring 2024 as compared to 83,318 in spring 2023 -- and international student headcount enrollment (218 in spring 2024 as compared to 206 in spring 2023) are also up this semester, according to Arkansas Tech.

The student semester credit hours category is a key factor in a university's revenue, as most funding comes from that source.

Several colleges and universities announced robust enrollment earlier this semester.

They included the state's two largest universities -- the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, both public -- and Lyon College, a private institution in Batesville.

Officials at the various campuses attributed the spring burst in enrollment to, among other things, the affordability of tuition and mandatory fees, the establishment of new programs and the expansion of resources for existing programs.