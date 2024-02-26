Arkansas trio nabs top 3 in heptathlon

FAYETTEVILLE -- When University of Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam was asked a few days before the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships about his expectation for the Razorbacks in the heptathlon, he had a simple answer.

"A 1-2-3 finish," Bucknam said.

The Razorbacks delivered on that expectation and then some.

Seniors Yariel Soto Torrado, Marcus Weaver and Daniel Spejcher took the top three spots in the heptathlon and freshman Gabriel Emmanuel finished fifth to help Arkansas win its fifth consecutive SEC Indoor title and 27th overall on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Center.

Arkansas took four of the top five spots despite senior Jack Turner -- who ranked No. 4 nationally going into the SEC meet with 6,000 points -- being held out of the heptathlon to stay fresh for the NCAA Championships. He instead long jumped at the SEC meet and took seventh with a 24-11 3/4 mark.

Even without Turner in the heptathlon, Soto Torrado said the Razorbacks were confident and determined to score big.

"I couldn't be more proud of myself or more proud of my teammates," Soto Torrado said. "We push each other along.

"We competed with each other and we competed for the team. That's what it's all about."

Soto Torrado, who transferred from Tennessee to Arkansas last year and competed in his fifth SEC heptathlon, won its first conference title with 6,017 points. He finished third in 2022.

Weaver, who transferred to Arkansas last year from NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire last year, was second with a personal-best 5,970 points.

Spejcher, in his fifth year at Arkansas, took third with a personal-best 5,965 points. His previous high finish in the SEC decathlon was fourth in 2021 and 2022.

When medals were awarded for the heptathlon on Saturday, Soto Torrado, Weaver and Spejcher took the stand together in celebration.

"We knew we had a chance to do that coming into the meet, and for all three of us to execute at that high of a level and pull it off was so fun," Weaver said. "Just a great thing to be a part of."

The pole vault was a highlight heptathlon event for the Razorbacks with personal-best clearances for Soto Torrado (17 feet, 3/4 inches), Weaver (16 3/4) and Spejcher (16 3/4) as they were the final three left in the event as the bars kept going higher and higher.

"Once we got into that rhythm, I felt like we couldn't miss," Soto Torrado said. "There was so much energy there. We were all executing and competing."

Weaver took 15 pole vault attempts as he kept breaking personal-best marks.

"That's definitely not ideal to take that many attempts, but sometimes you've just got to do it for the points," Weaver said. "I had just enough left for the 1,000."

So did Spejcher.

"I just about died in the 1,000, but I made it work," Spejcher said with a smile. "It was a big P.R. for me."

Weaver ran the 1,000 in a personal-best 2:39.58 to finish fifth and Spejcher ran a personal-best 2:41.84 for sixth.

Soto took third in 2:38.83 to cap his victory and had the top long jump at 24-4 1/2.

Weaver also had personal-bests in winning the high jump (6-9 1/2), 60 hurdles (7.92) and shot-put (51-3).

Spejcher had personal-bests in taking second in the shot-put (51-1 1/2) and fourth in the long jump (23-1 1/4).

"Just a dominant performance," said Arkansas assistant Travis Geopfert, who coaches the multi events. "Those guys were talking about competing on our home turf and defending our house, and they went out and did just an unbelievable job in terms of execution across the board.

"They're just a special crew. With the energy and the excitement they bring to this entire team, I feel like they're very much the heartbeat of this program.

"We wouldn't be as successful across the board without them."

The Razorbacks scored in 16 of 17 events -- all but the weight throw -- in piling up 163 points to win the team title with Florida taking second with 106.

Arkansas' highest-scoring event was the heptathlon with 28 points.

"I've been here for five years, so I know what winning feels like and I know what good people are like," Spejcher said. "It's the mentality around here. It's just hard to lose when you're a Hog."

Weaver won two NCAA Division III decathlon titles at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, but said he initially was nervous when he came to Arkansas about how he would fit into a major program.

"But to have all this support from my teammates and coaches is awesome," Weaver said. "To come to the SEC, which is the best track conference in the nation, and be part of a program as special as Arkansas, that means the world to me.

"That's like what I dreamt of as a little kid. To actually do it is so cool."

Emmanuel finished in the top five in his SEC meet debut by clearing 6-9 1/2 in the high jump and running 7.99 in the 60 hurdles.

"This guy is way better as a freshman than I was," Soto Torrado said, pointing at Emmanuel. "I've never seen raw talent like this dude. He's going to do big things."

Emmanuel said he's learned a lot from his older teammates.

"After two days competing with these guys, I feel stronger," he said. "I'm just excited for what I can do outdoors and the next couple years.

"I have a vision for the future, and I'll keep following that for sure."

The Razorbacks will have four entries in the heptathlon at the NCAA Championships in two weeks with Soto Torrado ranking No. 5 nationally, Turner No. 6, Weaver No. 9 and Spejcher No. 10.

"I absolutely think we can all score and help get that big, ol' trophy everyone wants," Soto Torrado said of the Razorbacks winning a second consecutive NCAA championship indoors. "What we did at the SEC meet is huge for our confidence going into nationals.

"We've got a chip on our shoulder, and we've got two weeks to recover and fine tune and get after it again."