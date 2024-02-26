Author John C. Davis to speak on how Arkansas shifted from Democratic to Republican leadership at UA Clinton School next week

The executive director of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History will talk about a book he wrote on how Arkansas went from being one of the country's most solidly Democratic states to one of its most ardently Republican in just a few years.

The presentation by the Pryor Center's John C. Davis, author of "From Blue to Red: The Rise of the GOP in Arkansas," is scheduled for noon on March 4 at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock. Davis is an associate teaching professor in the Fulbright College political science department at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Previously, Davis taught at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was also its director of governmental relations, coordinating the university's legislative initiatives at the local, state and federal government levels, and serving as institutional liaison to the Arkansas General Assembly, governor's office and state agencies.

His speech in Little Rock is part of the Clinton Presidential Center Presents series, a partnership between the Clinton Foundation, Clinton School of Public Service and Clinton Presidential Library. The event will be held in-person and live-streamed.

Admission is free for in-person attendance, but ticket reservations are required. More information is available here.