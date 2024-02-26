Bears close classic with comeback win

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCA 6, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 4

CONWAY -- Through injuries and unexpected departures, Coach Jenny Parsons and the University of Central Arkansas softball team didn't have the start they wanted this season.

Without their first two options at shortstop and a transfer catcher thrust into the starting lineup against No. 1 Oklahoma, the Bears went 2-8 over their first two weekend tournaments, leaving both one win.

Sunday morning, with a 6-4 win over South Dakota State at Farris Field, the Bears got back on track as they continue to search for the identity of this year's team.

"It was not the start that we wanted," Parsons said. "I understand the schedule and the difficulty of the schedule. It was made a long time ago. But there's a lot of youth on this team, and I've seen a lot of growth over just three weekends. They got thrown into the fire."

Against South Dakota State, UCA fell behind 3-0 through 2 1/2 innings as the Jackrabbits (8-7) jumped on starting pitcher Bailie Runner, an Oklahoma State transfer.

In the bottom of the third inning, UCA (4-10) got two walks and a Kylie Griffin single in its first four batters to give Morgan Nelson someone to drive in with a groundout. In the next at-bat, Colleen Bare ripped a pitch back up the middle to drive Griffin and Tremere Harris home, tying the score 3-3.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Griffin and Renee Christian reached on singles and Nelson walked to load the bases once again. Bare drew a bases-loaded walk to score one run and a wild pitch and throwing error each added another as the Bears took a 6-3 lead.

In relief of Runner, Northwest Florida State College transfer Julia Petty (2-3) cruised through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. She allowed a Williams home run in the seventh inning, but got out of an eventual bases-loaded jam to secure her second win.

UCA went 2-2 in the Michelle Short Classic in Conway with wins over South Dakota State and Southern Illinois.

"I'm really proud of how we've kind of grown up a little bit in the first three weeks," Parsons said, "We still have two more weeks before we get to conference [play], but we beat some really good teams this weekend."

Freshman Madison Connolly-Hojas got her third consecutive start and fourth appearance at shortstop Suunday. With senior Madi Young out for the season and sophomore McKayla Betts still injured, three different players have started at the position for UCA in a situation Parsons said she's never experienced as a coach.

The freshman from San Jose, Calif., has yet to record a hit but has drawn a walk and, more importantly, made just one error in her first weekend of college softball.

"She did a really good job, she was aggressive, she moved quickly," Parsons said.

As for what that means for the position going forward with Betts unlikely to return before conference play, Parsons said "We're gonna go with who's playing hot right now. It's an ever-changing dynamic.

"It's just a situation I've never been in where you lose two shortstops in one year before you even play a game, so it is what it is at this point, and we're working hard to make sure everybody's prepared that's going to be out there."