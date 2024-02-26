Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 15-21 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 15
Josue Bolanos, 27, and Madison Kay Bigelow, 27, both of Bentonville
Richard Lynn Hogue, 77, and Marilyn M. Wheeler, 87, both of Edmond, Okla.
Brendon Jayce Hyde, 26, and Taylor Danae Peters, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Jeik Jeik, 27, and Cherine Neca Namwe, 26, both of Rogers
Kerry David Meythaler, 45, and Laine Elizabeth Harper, 43, both of Cave Springs
Blake Lahnam Swim, 32, and Ashlynn Jade Price, 25, both of Kansas, Okla.
Feb. 16
Cooper William Brasher, 20, and Emily Kathryn Head, 20, both of West Monroe, La.
George Melvin Burdine Jr., 45, Bentonville, and Rachelle Lea Marquez, 47, Bella Vista
Andrew James Casey, 29, Bentonville, and Hannah Grace Wright, 25, Centerton
Matthew Wilson Fowler, 38, and Leanna Mariah Penn, 29, both of Pea Ridge
Ryan Matthew Green, 32, and Esther Sophia Elena Bruce, 35, both of Joplin, Mo.
Zack Hardy, 49, and Jessica Ann Bolin, 42, both of Webb City, Mo.
John Cass Hill, 49, Bella Vista, and Kali Michelle Eddy, 34, Rogers
Nicholas Allen Kennedy, 20, and Hailey Aileen Mendoza, 21, both of Bentonville
Tim Lee Kimball, 47, and Renee Ree Sics, 45, both of Bentonville
Seth Richard Martens, 26, Del City, Okla., and Meghan Kate Tegtmeier, 28, Loveland, Ohio
Mason Thomas Montgomery, 24, and Makenna Summer Hurt, 23, both of Bella Vista
Tyler Allen Petram, 34, and Catherine Elizabeth Rader, 33, both of Pea Ridge
Souvanhny Phommasone, 63, and Manivanh Thoummany, 70, both of Springdale
Robert Louis Pilcher, 25, and Emily Elizabeth Inman, 25, both of Bentonville
Timothy Bryan Rusch, 53, and Elva Elizabeth Cruz-Mezarina, 44, both of Bentonville
Anthony Lee Sadler, 23, and Savannah Lynn Robinson, 20, both of Centerton
Charles Dale Sebastian II, 36, and Meredith Amber Taylor, 41, both of Bentonville
Polo Sengthavorn, 34, and Brenda Keosy, 36, both of Springdale
Jeremy Joshua Steiner, 32, and Monique Deon R. Ortiz, 30, both of Rogers
Feb. 20
David Chinchilla, 33, and Vicki Portillo, 34, both of Bentonville
Jeffrey Orion Clarke Jr., 24, and Kaylee Jo Bridges, 27, both of Rogers
Martin Mock DeBriyn, 48, and Katie Lea Duncan, 41, both of Bentonville
Elmer Antonio Erazo Aldana, 24, Lowell, and Amy Stephanie Interiano, 30, Rogers
Nicholas Scott Goff, 26, and Emily Devon Gardner, 30, both of Bella Vista
Earl Allen Hale, 61, and Kimberly Dawn Pease, 58, both of Bentonville
Juan Ignacio Martins Faneites, 29, and Nelly Del Valle Aponte Castillo, 29, both of Rogers
Garrett Alan Reid, 33, and Brianna Leanne Allmond, 29, both of Bella Vista
Maurice Aurelion Stewart, 42, and Sierra Allen, 30, both of Pittsburg, Kan.
Benjamin Daniel Williams, 28, and Anna Marie Ashwell, 26, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 21
Jose Luis Aguirre Quezada, 50, and Agustina Arrieta, 53, both of Lowell
Steven Douglas Doss, 57, Rogers, and Jan Ellen Hutson, 57, Pea Ridge
Julio C. Estrada Lara, 34, and Sarah Beth Waller, 34, both of Rogers
Jason Austin Hedden, 42, Lowell, and April M. Garcia, 45, Fayetteville
Demetrio Iturbe Gonzalez, 46, and Maria Del Carmen Garcia Acosta, 38, both of Rogers
Gregory Scott Jones, 36, and Felicia Marie Sawyers, 34, both of Gentry
Destanee Marie Muraida, 22, and Olivia Dolores Senter, 23, both of Centerton
Wesley Charles Poe, 44, and Resel Fajardo Carpe, 30, both of Bentonville
David Jay Romero, 23, and Itzel Irene Carreto Mendieta, 22, both of Rogers
Jorge Alfredo Silva, 22, and Jaqueline Jimenez-Hurtado, 23, both of Lowell
William Dakota Dewayne Williams, 23, and Olvin David Garcia Castillo, 39, both of Springfield, Mo.