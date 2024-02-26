Daniels kicked out as UA women fall

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team went through a late four-minute scoring drought and saw its NCAA Tournament chances take a major blow Sunday with a 62-53 loss to Vanderbilt in a game where tempers flared.

The Razorbacks (18-11, 6-8 SEC) got within 56-53 with 4:32 left but were outscored 6-0 over the final stretch. Six combined technical fouls were called, and Arkansas fifth-year guard Makayla Daniels was ejected late in the third quarter on her senior day.

Vanderbilt (20-8, 7-7) led for all but 2:58 of the second half and won a game with plenty of NCAA Tournament implications. The Commodores were among the last four teams in ESPN's bracket projection entering the contest and the Razorbacks were among the first four out.

With the loss, Arkansas dropped into a three-way tie for eighth place in the SEC with Texas A&M and Auburn. It capped a critical week for the Razorbacks, who also lost a game Thursday at Texas A&M.

"There was so much emotion," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "There was obviously a heightened sense before the game because we all read ESPN.com and look at Bracketology and all that. ... It makes it a big important game. But it was going to be heightened. Our games with [Vanderbilt] are always heightened."

The Commodores' defense handcuffed the Razorbacks. Arkansas scored a season-low 53 points and shot 17 of 54 (31.5%), 7 of 30 (23.3%) from three-point range and 12 of 18 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

"We ran out of gas," Neighbors said. "We spent so much energy trying to come back and got it kind of going our way. They did start kind of matching up and it's really hard to tell what they're in because they changed defenses so much. We got a stagnant a little bit, and we obviously missed some key people down the stretch that are used to finishing games."

Neither team led by more than four points in a low-scoring, back-and-forth first half that saw five lead changes. Arkansas snatched momentum entering halftime when Saylor Poffenbarger banked in a three-fourths court heave that drew the Razorbacks within 24-23.

It was the second consecutive year Arkansas has banked in a shot at the buzzer against the Commodores. Last season, Daniels banked in a deep three-pointer as time expired and after Vanderbilt banked in a game-tying three with 4.3 seconds left. Daniels' shot gave Arkansas an 84-81 victory.

The Razorbacks grabbed a short-lived lead to begin the third quarter when Maryam Dauda made a three-pointer, but Vanderbilt went on runs of 6-0 and 8-0 during the period to grow a 48-39 lead entering the fourth.

During the third quarter, tempers began to flare. Daniels and Vanderbilt freshman forward Khamil Pierre were assessed double technical fouls with 5:15 left in the quarter. Daniels made a driving layup later in the quarter and was fouled to pull the Razorbacks within 40-32 but was assessed an unsportsmanlike technical foul, which resulted in her ejection.

Neighbors walked with his fifth-year guard down the tunnel and to the locker room. The seventh-year Arkansas coach said he contemplated not returning to the sideline.

"Nothing's going to change," Neighbors said, recalling his conversation with Daniels. "No wins, no losses. We're in the postseason five straight years. It [hasn't been done since former Coach Gary] Blair's time. Her legacy is cemented. Nothing about this game, nothing about the rest of this season changes her legacy. Don't let this.

"I thought about staying back there with her. I really did. I was really worried that if I went back out, I'd end up joining her [with a technical] and it would cost us two free throws."

During the same play, Dauda and Pierre were called for double technical fouls. Pierre was ejected because it was her second.

The three technical fouls on the play brought the game total to six. Arkansas' bench was called for a technical foul in the first half.

"There's always a lot of good, competitive talk or whatever, but today it wasn't really so much so competitive," Arkansas guard Samara Spencer said. "It was, I wouldn't say degrading, but it was like, 'What's the need for it?' And then when you go tell the refs and they're like, 'OK, we'll stop it,' and it's still going on, it's kind of like you feel like you have to take things into your own hands."

The Razorbacks scored the first 7 points of the fourth quarter to get within 48-46. Vanderbilt went on an 8-3 run to get a 7-point lead before a Poffenbarger free throw and Carly Keats three-pointer shrunk the advantage to 56-53.

Vanderbilt then ended the game with six unanswered points.

Spencer led Arkansas with 19 points and Keats added 13. Poffenbarger left the game early in the third quarter when she fell hard to the ground and hit her left knee on the court. She returned later in the game and had a game-high 12 rebounds in 32 minutes played.

Jordyn Oliver led Vanderbilt with 12 points and Sacha Washington added 11. The Commodores shot 20 of 59 (33.9%) from the floor, 4 of 16 (25%) from three-point range and 18 of 21 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.