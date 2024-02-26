Desegregation suit legal fees approved

LITTLE ROCK -- U.S.District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., has approved a recent legal fees agreement between the Pulaski County Special School District and the class of all Black students known as the McClendon intervenors in a long-running federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District -- one of the two remaining defendants in the 41-year-old case -- earlier this month approved a $15,680 payment of legal fees to the McClendon intervenors for monitoring the district's desegregation efforts in the past year.

The fee proposal was submitted to Marshall, the presiding judge in the case, by intervenor attorneys Austin Porter Jr. and Robert Pressman, along with Rep. Joy Springer D-Little Rock.

"The Court applauds the parties' cooperation on attorney's fees," Marshall wrote.

.