ENTERTAINMENT: ‘Cambodian Rock Band’ at Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared

THEATER

A father who escaped a murderous regime returns home after 30 years in search of his wayward daughter in "Cambodian Rock Band" by Lauren Yee, which opens Wednesday in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, according to a news release. Performances, which include a band playing songs by Dengue Fever "and classic Cambodian oldies," are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through March 24. Tickets are $43-$68; $15 for students and patrons under 30; $1 for SNAP benefit recipients via the Lights Up! For Access program. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

Performance fusion

Artrageous, a fusion of live art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, comedy, blacklight Bunraku and Artpunk wear, is "onstage" at 7 p.m. today at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center at Phillips Community College, University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Drive, Helena-West Helena. At the end of the performance, the audience can come on stage to interact with the Live Arts installation, meet the troupe and take photos. Presenter is Warfield Concerts. Admission is by free ticket. Visit warfieldconcerts.com.

COMEDY

Comic, comic musical

Comedian Dave Williamson performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for The Comedy Zone in the Starr Theater at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $21 for theater seating, $31 for cabaret setting. Williamson's second album, "Trying My Hardest," just released by Stand Up! Records, has reached No. 1 in the iTunes charts for comedy.

And "Menopause The Musical 2 Cruising Through 'The Change,'" featuring parodies of hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s, is on the Walton Arts Center stage at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29-$59.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

MUSIC

Competition winner

Darren Drone, a 34-year-old baritone and Sherwood native, is one of six winners of the 52nd George and Nora London Foundation Competition for young American and Canadian opera singers, held Feb. 16 at Gilder Lehrman Hall at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York. The award comes with a cash prize of $12,000.

Drone, who sang "Schicchi's Aria" from Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" for the competition, appears later this season at the Metropolitan Opera in Terence Blanchard's opera "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."

Watch the competition finals on YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=fRQiZi1nnmE.

ETC.

Spring break camps

Acansa Arts Festival of the South is offering free Spring Break Arts Camps for Central Arkansas youngsters March 18-22, partnering with artists and arts organizations including Ballet Arkansas, Argenta Community Theatre, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub and Big Piph's Soul Creatives.

The list:

◼️ "STEAM Camp at The Hub" for ages 8-14, 8 a.m.-noon March 18-22, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 204 E. Fourth St., North Little Rock. Campers will create sculptures, T-shirt designs and glass art, learn robotics, test natural dyes and create wearable art.

◼️ "Soul Creatives Songwriting, Content Creation & Visual Storytelling Camp with Big Piph" for ages 14 and up, 1 -4 p.m. March 18-19, Acansa Gallery, 413A Main St., North Little Rock. Students interested in songwriting, content creation, visual storytelling and other creative media will bring an idea to full execution. Campers can attend one or both days.

◼️ "Performing Arts Workshop Week at Argenta Community Theater" for ages 10 and up, 9 a.m.-noon March 18-22, ACT II Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, 315 Main St., North Little Rock. Instructors Angela Collier, Warren McCullough, Wyatt Hamilton, Quinn Gasaway and Moriah Patterson cover various aspects of the performing arts, including dance, voice, acting, TV/film and stagecraft.

◼️ "Dance Camps with Ballet Arkansas," Ballet Arkansas studios, 520 Main St., Little Rock. Introduction to Dance Camp, for ages 6-8, 8:45-11 a.m. March 19; for ages 9-14, 8:45 a.m.-noon March 18 and 20. Beginner/Intermediate Dance Camp, for ages 9-14, 12:45-4 p.m. March 18 and 20; for ages 15 and up, 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19. Ballet Arkansas professional dancers cover dance disciplines including ballet, jazz, contemporary dance, pilates, yoga and choreography.

Students can choose to attend more than one camp; however, enrollment for each camp is limited. Students must arrange their own transportation. Deadline to register is March 14, via acansa.org/camps/. Call (501) 663-2287 or email lgolden@acansa.org.



