Farmington reduces City Hall hours by 30 minutes

FARMINGTON -- Residents will have 30 minutes less to handle business at City Hall going forward.
The City Council, at its meeting Feb. 12, unanimously approved an ordinance changing the closing time of the facility from 4:30 p.m.
City to apply for $500,000 grant for senior center
Today at 1:00 a.m.
FARMINGTON -- Residents will have 30 minutes less to handle business at City Hall going forward.
The City Council, at its meeting Feb. 12, unanimously approved an ordinance changing the closing time of the facility from 4:30 p.m.