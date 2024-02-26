Gentry School District seeks info on Bible found inside walls of old building

GENTRY -- The Gentry School District is looking for the rightful owner of a Bible found inside the walls of an old building.

District officials said the Bible was found inside the walls of the old intermediate school building, which was formerly the high school. The building was demolished in the summer of 2017 to make room for the new classroom facility now located on the campus.

The Bible -- a self-pronouncing (meaning proper names were divided by syllable and included vowel symbols and accent marks to show how they should be pronounced) Authorized King James Version -- was presented to Ana Blake from Mrs. Gibson on Christmas 1946, according to the presentation page of the Bible.

If anyone knows Ana Blake, her family members or descendants, or can explain how the Bible ended up in the wall of the old intermediate school building, the School District would love to know, officials said. They added that the goal is to have the Bible returned to its rightful owners.

