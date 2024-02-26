Growing the game of golf in Bella Vista: Golf rounds increasing, association courses earn Turfgrass award

Association golf courses set records in 2023 in Bella Vista

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Samuel Clanton

Junior golfers utilize the practice range at the Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista. More golfers are using this facility while renovations are being made to the Tanyard Creek Practice Center. (Courtesy Photo/Bella Vista Property Owners Association)
BELLA VISTA -- More rounds of golf were played on Bella Vista's seven courses than ever before in 2023.

Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon reported to the Bella Vista Property Owner's Association's Golf Committee on Feb.