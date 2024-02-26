Growing the game of golf in Bella Vista: Golf rounds increasing, association courses earn Turfgrass award

BELLA VISTA -- More rounds of golf were played on Bella Vista's seven courses than ever before in 2023.
Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon reported to the Bella Vista Property Owner's Association's Golf Committee on Feb.
Association golf courses set records in 2023 in Bella Vista
Today at 1:00 a.m.
BELLA VISTA -- More rounds of golf were played on Bella Vista's seven courses than ever before in 2023.
Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon reported to the Bella Vista Property Owner's Association's Golf Committee on Feb.