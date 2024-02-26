Hester calls on Arkansas Board of Corrections member Jiles to ‘immediately resign’

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester has called on Board of Corrections member Alonza Jiles to "immediately resign."

In a letter dated Friday and addressed "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN," Hester said he was "unaware of the roles that Mr. Alonza Jiles is alleged to have played in enabling and concealing heinous acts of child sexual abuse while working at 'The Lord's Ranch' Residential Childcare Facility."

Since November, former residents of the now-closed youth treatment center in Randolph County have filed five lawsuits against Jiles and other staff members, claiming they were sexually and physically abused during their time at the site.

Hester, a Republican from Cave Springs, is the latest of several prominent figures in Arkansas government who have called on the Jiles to step down. On Thursday, Attorney General Tim Griffin likewise said Jiles "should resign immediately." Several other state lawmakers also have called for Jiles to resign, including Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, who said as much in a Feb. 2 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, and Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville.

In his letter, Hester said the lawsuits allege "details of abuse and neglect that are too graphic for me to repeat."

"In light of these numerous, detailed, and graphic allegations, it is my stance that Mr. Jiles should immediately resign from his position as a member of the Board of Corrections," Hester said. "Not only is Mr. Jiles alleged to have enabled and concealed reprehensible acts against children, he is alleged to have done so while working in a position of leadership and trust."

Hester said Jiles' role on the Board of Corrections is inappropriate and insulting to the plaintiffs in the lawsuits, and that it damages the public's confidence in the board and the state.

Jiles, 60, was first appointed to the state Board of Corrections in 2006 by then-Gov. Mike Huckabee, and was elected secretary of the board the following year. That term expired in 2011. Then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed him to the board again in 2022. Jiles' second term is scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2027.

The first lawsuit was filed Nov. 6, 2023, in the Eastern District of Arkansas, and was followed by a second lawsuit filed Jan. 9. Three more were filed Jan. 26.

A voicemail left with Jiles wasn't immediately returned Monday.

