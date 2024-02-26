High temperatures and dry conditions spark fire fears in Northwest Arkansas, officials say

Record high temperatures and dry conditions have put much of Northwest Arkansas at risk of grassland fires, according to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa.

Sunday saw a record high temperature for the day at Drake Field in Fayetteville of 78, and record highs in the low 80s were forecast for Monday and Tuesday, according to Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the Weather Service. The previous record high temperature for Feb. 25 was 73 degrees in 1950. The current record high temperature for Feb. 26 is 74 degrees recorded in 1976, and for Feb. 27, the current record high temperature is 75 degrees, also set in 1976.

After those potentially record-setting days, Sellers said, temperatures will drop, but the fire risk will remain.

"Tuesday night will bring much more seasonable temperatures," Sellers said. "Lows will be back below freezing, in the lower 30s on Tuesday night and in the upper 20s on Wednesday night."

Sellers said the combination of dry conditions and high winds the area is experiencing are what drives the fire hazard.

"The more seasonable temperatures won't eliminate any fire risk," he said. "There's limited chance of rain in the forecast, so the fire risk won't completely go away."

Grassland fire weather concerns are expected to increase Monday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas in response to record-breaking hot temperatures and southwesterly winds, according to the official forecast from the Weather Service. Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph will combine with dry vegetation, and afternoon relative humidity values of 15% to 30% to produce enhanced to near critical grassland fire spread rates Monday afternoon.

In Benton County, officials put a 24-hour burn ban in place Monday morning, according to County Judge Barry Moehring. Moehring said the county will continue to monitor conditions, including temperatures, humidity and wind forecast, and decide whether to extend the ban.

Washington County has not implemented a burn ban as of Monday morning. John Luther, the county's emergency services director, said officials are watching the conditions and the forecast.

"Conditions are certainly dry, like they often are this time of year," Luther said. "Plus our humidity is low, and there's significant wind. We would certainly caution anybody to be careful if they're doing any kind of burning."

Luther said the high winds mean fires can get out of control much more easily than people might expect and extra care needs to be taken to ensure any burning is done safely.

"You need to have water on hand if you're doing a controlled burn," he said. "And when you're done, surround it and drown it with water."