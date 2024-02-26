Law enforcement agencies conduct recovery operation for sex-trafficking victims, identify suspect in Jonesboro





Arkansas law enforcement partnered with community victim service providers earlier this month to help sex trafficking victims and identify a suspected human trafficker in Jonesboro.

Operation HART, which stands for Human Anti-Trafficking Recovery Team, operated an event in Jonesboro earlier this month.

The team was able to offer services to five women and identify 30 more victims in northeast Arkansas, as well as one trafficker, a news release from the Arkansas State Police said Monday morning.

The identity of the suspected trafficker was not immediately released Monday morning.

"The Arkansas law enforcement community and our victim service partners are on a mission to end human trafficking in Arkansas," said state police Director Colonel Mike Hagar in the release. "We are working to give law enforcement the specialized training they need to embrace victims with compassion while they free them from perpetrators of this heinous crime."

Prior to and during the operation, intelligence analysts and law enforcement officers identified local victims, the release stated.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin lauded the efforts of the operation.

"Earlier this month, member agencies of the Arkansas Human Trafficking Council -- including my office -- conducted a human trafficking recovery operation in Jonesboro," Griffin said in a statement Monday morning.

"I applaud the efforts of this coalition of organizations, which represent both law enforcement and victim services groups. It is only through this kind of intentional collaboration that we can make a real difference in the fight against human trafficking in Arkansas," he said in the release.

"This operation led to one suspected trafficker and 30 local victims being identified, with five women being contacted and offered victim services, including food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling and drug rehabilitation. Four of the women voluntarily accepted assistance," Griffin said.

A similar event in Little Rock was hosted in September, state police said. Ten women and two girls were identified and offered services in Central Arkansas.

Five women accepted assistance and all of the minors were taken into protective custody, the release from the state police said.

Ten men were detained in connection with the Little Rock operation, police said.

Details were not immediately released due to the investigation being ongoing, the release said.

"Human trafficking continues to be a problem in Arkansas and across the United States, and law enforcement will continue to take it seriously," the release said.



