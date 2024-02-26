Choice is yours; vote

I ran for a student body office, vice president, at Ouachita Baptist University very close to the period of time Barry Goldwater ran for POTUS using "Vote and the choice is yours; don't vote and the choice is theirs" as his campaign rally cry. I borrowed that during my campaign and was rewarded for it by winning election.

2024 will more than likely be one of the most important if not the most important decisions or elections that will be held in many of our voting lifetimes. Rather than argue over who can or cannot be on the ballot or who is qualified or not qualified or who is the best or worst candidate or who can save or destroy our democracy or who says he will be a dictator only the first day if re-elected or who will continue working for the people if re-elected or who will save America or destroy America, simply go vote.

Remember Barry Goldwater, "Vote and the choice is yours; don't vote and the choice is theirs." Voting will end all arguments, quieten a lot of people and voters, and answer a lot of questions. So go vote.

CHARLIE HIGHT

North Little Rock

Please share insight

RL Hutson seems to hold to the old H.L. Mencken theory that democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard. I give people more credit than either Mr. Mencken or RL Hutson.

I myself do not fully understand why, in recent political history, there has not been an Adams, Lincoln, Roosevelt (take your pick), Eisenhower, Kennedy, Reagan, or even Clinton (1993 version), to choose from. I am common folk, so if it is my fault, I do profess ignorance as to what I might've done differently to bring us to the place we are at, or what I can do differently in the future so that I will have different choices to vote for. What slumber am I in that I need to wake up from?

I would surely appreciate it if RL would share his knowledge/political savvy and obvious higher intelligence with this unwashed proletariat so I might be able to better discern the folly of my actions, repent and do better.

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Testing of candidates

Forget asking our aging presidential candidates to take a cognitive test. I'd rather see them go head-to-head on a U.S. citizenship test. I know who I'd put my money on to come out with the higher score there.

SCOTT STANDRIDGE

Little Rock