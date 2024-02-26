Names and Faces

Marvel actor Dave Bautista recently stepped in to help the Humane Society of Tampa Bay as the group sought information on who tossed three puppies from a moving car. In a post on Instagram, the Humane Society said "They deserve justice and we want answer: $10,000 reward." Bautista, who lives in Tampa, offered an additional $5,000 reward when he came across the news. The post by the Humane Society said that late Wednesday night, three 8-week-old pointer/hound mix puppies were thrown from a car to the side of a dead-end road. "This makes me sick to my stomach. And when it happens in my own community, I can't help but take it personally. I'd love to contribute another $5,000 to this own reward," Bautista said in a comment on the post. In 2021, Bautista offered a $5,000 reward for information of the abuser of a puppy he adopted from the Humane Society. Fellow celebrity friends and others that caught onto the story more than doubled the reward. Two of the puppies survived, while one was killed by a separate impact. The Humane Society named the survivors Luke and Leia, leaving them in the care of their medical team.

Cillian Murphy and Lily Gladstone were among the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, considered a preview for how the Oscars could go. Murphy continued to roll with the success of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" as he won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. Considered to be in a tight debate with "Poor Things'" Emma Stone, Gladstone took the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." There is no guarantee SAG success will translate to success at the Academy Awards, but in the past two years, the five top SAG award winners, ensemble and the four top actor awards, all saw similar success with winning their Oscar categories. Gladstone has a chance at becoming the first Native American winner in the best actress category, leading to the positive reception that she received at the SAG Awards. "We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it," Gladstone said in her speech, "It's so easy to close off, to stop feeling. And we all bravely keep feeling. And that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows. It brings visibility."