GOLF

Knapp earns Masters berth

PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp lost a four-shot lead in seven holes and then held it together with a remarkable short game Sunday, closing with an even-par 71 to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta and earn a trip to the Masters. Knapp said he still sends a text after each round to his grandfather, who died last year, and this message might require a lot of detail. He didn't hit a fairway until the eighth hole and found only two the entire round. The former UCLA player never lost the lead, but twice allowed Sami Valimaki of Finland to catch him. They were tied with six holes to play until Knapp took over, getting up-and-down on four of the next five holes, one of them for birdie. It wasn't easy until the end. Knapp, who finished at 19-under 265, won in his fifth start of his rookie season. Along with winning $1,458,000 and moving into the top 10 in the FedEx Cup, the 29-year-old Californian is headed to the Masters and PGA Championship. He also gets into the remaining five $20 million signature events. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz finished in a tie for 13th at 11-under 273. Nico Echavarrio (Razorbacks) posted a 9-under 275 after a 66 on Sunday.

Tavatanakit wins in Thailand

Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit closed with a 5-under 67 and held off a hard-charging Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland for a one-shot victory in the Honda LPGA Thailand. Tavatanakit was coming off a Ladies European Tour victory last week in Saudi Arabia. She hit a superb approach for an easy birdie on the final hole to finish at 21-under 267. It was her first LPGA title since winning the ANA Inspiration in 2021 for her first major. Valenzuela had a 63, including six birdies on the back nine, to finish alone in second.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ford CEO asks for probe

The CEO of Ford Motor Co. insisted on a resolution into the investigation of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a letter sent to the team, a copy of which was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press. The letter dated Friday from Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed his displeasure with "the unresolved allegations of inappropriate behavior by Red Bull Racing leadership." Farley noted it had been 11 days since Ford, which is set to become Red Bull's engine supplier in 2026, first requested further information into the investigation Red Bull's parent company announced on Feb. 5 into allegations made against Horner by a team employee. Red Bull has given no public details on the accusations, which were initially characterized internally as an investigation into Horner's "aggressive management style" but have now shifted to reports of sexual misconduct. Horner has denied any wrongdoing and said he also wanted a quick resolution to the investigation. Ford so far is the only one of Red Bull's corporate partners to speak publicly on the Horner investigation. The company reportedly sent an initial letter to Red Bull -- seemingly what Farley referenced in Friday's communication -- but the AP has not seen the first letter.

BASKETBALL

Five suspended after brawl

Miami's Jimmy Butler and New Orleans' Naji Marshall have been suspended for one game apiece for instigating an on-court altercation, the NBA announced Sunday. The incident happened during the Heat-Pelicans game Friday night. Miami's Thomas Bryant and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami's Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation, the league said. Butler -- who did not think he should have been ejected -- will lose nearly $260,000 in base salary because of his suspension. The rest of the suspensions will cost the four other players about $115,000, combined. It started when Miami's Kevin Love fouled New Orleans' Zion Williamson under the Pelicans' basket. Butler and Marshall "engaged in a physical altercation" after the foul, the league said, and Alvarado and Bryant then fought. Alvarado, Bryant, Butler and Marshall were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game, which the Heat won 106-95.

Hawks' guard out 4 weeks

The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury. The Hawks announced Sunday that Young suffered a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand during Friday night's loss to Toronto. Young will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team said Young will be evaluated in four weeks. The loss of Young comes as the Hawks, fighting for the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, are facing front-line depth issues as center Onyeka Okongwu recovers from a sprained left toe. Coach Quin Snyder said Thursday that Okongwu "is not going to be available for the foreseeable future."

BASEBALL

Bellinger back with Cubs

Cody Bellinger is going back to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to an $80 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Bellinger is set to make $30 million this year, and then $30 million in 2025 if he stays with Chicago and $20 million in 2026 if he doesn't opt out of the contract. It was a much different experience than last offseason, when Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Cubs in December 2022. He then declined his end of a $25 million mutual option for 2024 and rejected a $20,325,000 qualifying offer from Chicago after a resurgent performance. Healthy again after years of injuries, Bellinger regained the form that made him one of baseball's biggest stars at the beginning of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit a career-best .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 steals in 130 games in 2023.

TENNIS

Baez romps in Rio finale

Sebastian Baez won his fifth and biggest title Sunday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open. The fifth-seeded Baez wasn't seriously challenged by the 22-year-old Navone, a qualifier, in the final of the clay-court tournament. Neither of the two Argentinians had been among the favorites to lift the title, but defending champion Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolas Jarry had all stumbled. Baez is the second Argentinian to lift the trophy, with Diego Schwartzman the first in 2018. Baez is set to climb to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings on Monday, from his current No. 30.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gets a rebound during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)



Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts after a play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

