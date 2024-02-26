Rules being drafted for adult students

Arkansas adults without high school diplomas may find easier access to the special certificate in the coming weeks and beyond.

The Arkansas Board of Education last week approved emergency rules for carrying out Act 546 of 2023 that authorizes state aid to educational vendors to provide instruction leading to a diploma for those over 21 years old.

The emergency rules are good for 120 days. That gives the state time to put out for public comment a set of draft, long-term rules for the service

A public hearing on the draft rules is set for 10 a.m. March 20, in the Arkansas Department of Education auditorium, 4 Capitol Mall, Little Rock

The draft rules -- including any revisions made to them as the result of public comment -- would ultimately be acted on by the Education Board to be made final.

There is currently $750,000 available for the initiative through the state Division of Commerce.