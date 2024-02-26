Seeing what turns out: Bentonville artist’s wood and alabaster pieces featured at Bella Vista gallery

BELLA VISTA -- Frank DiNino of Bentonville, one of the artists featured at the Wishing Spring Gallery on McNelly Road, is a woodworker who creates artistic and functional pieces out of different types of wood, sometimes using alabaster as well.
He
DiNino creates art out of wood, alabaster
Today at 1:00 a.m.
BELLA VISTA -- Frank DiNino of Bentonville, one of the artists featured at the Wishing Spring Gallery on McNelly Road, is a woodworker who creates artistic and functional pieces out of different types of wood, sometimes using alabaster as well.
He