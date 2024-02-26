Travel Arkansas

The 50th Governor's Conference on Tourism is underway in Jonesboro. In the days leading up to this milestone event, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on "Destination Arkansas." Looking back, I marvel at how far we've come. We are currently in the midst of surging momentum. Looking ahead, there are substantial opportunities to improve upon the progress we've made.

When I was in my youth traveling abroad with my family, we would delight in telling locals where we came from and watching for their bemused responses. Few really knew what Arkansas was, much less where it was. It was gratifying to talk about Arkansas, raising awareness one individual at a time. Plus, it was kind of fun being from nowhere.

In the past we've struggled a little bit with being proud of our state. Outsiders' ignorance may have given some of us an inferiority complex about it. In 1992, when Arkansas was pinned firmly on the world map, it became a different kind of complex. Stereotypes and clichés abounded. Either way, we civilian ambassadors sometimes found ourselves on the defensive.

The good news is, when you can show someone our state, you're bound to look like a hero. In my experience welcoming first-time visitors to Arkansas, reactions almost always include a degree of surprise and delight. Many times, I hear expressions of wanting to return and spend more time exploring. Some have even relocated and set up shop here! Showcasing our home can be especially rewarding. Seeing is believing.

Thankfully, over the last 10-15 years, outsiders' perceptions have been evolving. These days I sense more excitement and anticipation. We are increasingly recognized for our enviable quality of life and cost of living. Our state parks are well-funded and improving. Our cultural institutions are blossoming. Our outdoor attractions are becoming the stuff of legend. We are noted for our friendliness and hospitality. Correspondingly, I believe our own perceptions are improving.

When it comes to the state government, I see bright spots such as cross-departmental collaboration between Commerce's Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) and Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT). I point specifically to their beautiful print publication called ARKANSAS: Love Where You Live. It's full of great writing, photography, and infographics with easily digestible data. On this week's occasion, we should give these folks some credit for doing a great job with branding, marketing, advertising and telling the stories we have to share.

Visitor numbers and revenues are up significantly and show no signs of abating. We have more high-quality events happening across the state than ever before. We've got a major once-in-a-lifetime celestial event happening in April that stands to bring in a million visitors. Get your friendly faces on for that one!

As I peer further into the future, I'd love to see more collaborations between AEDC and ADPHT. My fantasy would include public-private partnerships to reimagine and redevelop our visitor centers as service centers. I point to the New York Thruway Service Area Redesign and Redevelopment Project which partners with fuel, food and shopping services. I'd love to see new investment in hospitality infrastructure such as sustainable eco-lodges and world-class zero-carbon resorts. Tourism is the second largest industry in Arkansas, so perhaps we can enhance its viability by putting more focus on hospitality in education.

Finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't echo my father Fred Poe's admonition to "please go away." Traveling to new places is a great way to better appreciate what you have at home.

Little Rock native Tony Poe is a lifelong traveler and connector. As a specialist in sales, marketing and public relations for high-end travel providers, he has frequently appeared in national media such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NBC's "Today Show," and Travel + Leisure's A-List of Travel Advisors for Off-the-Grid Travel.