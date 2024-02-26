Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 15-21 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 15
Ramfis Jordan Agramonte, 30, and Lauren Michelle Ramirez, 36, both of Fayetteville
James Kevin Johnson, 41, and Katherine Lynn Hamrick, 29, both of Lincoln
Jessie Patrick Molesi Jr., 23, and Yzabelle Delacruz, 22, both of Goodman, Mo.
Jovani Venancio Verde Cuenca, 38, and Ashley Vanessa Mendoza, 25, both of Springdale
Feb. 16
Nassamou Ezekiel Abou, 24, and Havynn Alayna Prude, 22, both of Fayetteville
Vittorio Luciano Corleone, 30, and Elizabeth Francis Berger, 31, both of Fayetteville
James Douglas Dunham, 55, and Crystal Linette Garcia, 46, both of Springdale
Christopher Caleb Eiler, 35, Farmington, and Taylor Marie Perry, 31, Springdale
Robert James Elbin III, 44, and Stephanie Dawn Austin, 45, both of Fayetteville
Jeremy Kent Harrison, 40, and Shannon Nicole Volk, 43, both of Fayetteville
William Enrique Jorge-Perez, 45, and Abigail De Jesus Guerra Aguilar, 31, both of Springdale
Donald Juda, 50, and Bercy J. Juda, 49, both of Springdale
Noe Loredo Diaz, 24, and Ammie Julissa Sanchez, 25, both of Fayetteville
William Emiel Helbich Mason, 48, Lincoln, and Kimberly Faye Lyons, 47, Prairie Grove
Billy Joe Parker, 61, and Donna Gale Pillars, 59, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Manzano Caceres Raul Antonio, 20, and Jenifer Alejandra Aguilar Salinas, 26, both of Fayetteville
Casey Andrew Rayburn, 28, and Ally Michelle White, 24, both of Fayetteville
Dawson Blake Swaffar, 25, Lincoln, and Abby Michelle Simco, 24, Winslow
Dimas Porfidio Villanueva Orellana, 26, and Vivian Hinojoza Gutierrez, 21, both of Decatur
Richard Joseph Walsh, 63, and Clio Mulenga, 47, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 20
Alex Ray Bowling, 39, and Rebecca Ann Bowling, 47, both of Prairie Grove
Dale Michael Downum, 37, Springdale, and Stacy Marie Oliver, 40, Siloam Springs
Luis Ramon Hernandez Alanis, 27, and Catherine Pena-Martinez, 29, both of Springdale
Grant Mitchell Lancelot, 27, and Cassidy Rene Squires, 27, both of Farmington
Steven Delaine Letterman, 32, and Juliette Mettes-Sijtstra, 27, both of Bartlesville, Okla.
Judalyn Dayaday Levy, 34, and Maria Angelica Cabahug Sabillo, 40, both of Fayetteville
Harry Edward McDermott III, 68, and Boxiang Tang, 51, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan James McArthur Smith, 19, and Ryan Catherine Butler, 19, both of Bentonville
Feb. 21
Luke Allan Hall, 47, Farmington, and Candice Charleen Higginbottom, 50, Fayetteville
Jason Stan Hendrix, 42, Mabelvale, and Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 36, Hensley
Jose Miguel Ramos Bocanegra, 37, and Thelma X. Solis Hernandez, 35, both of Springdale