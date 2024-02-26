Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 15-21 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 15

Ramfis Jordan Agramonte, 30, and Lauren Michelle Ramirez, 36, both of Fayetteville

James Kevin Johnson, 41, and Katherine Lynn Hamrick, 29, both of Lincoln

Jessie Patrick Molesi Jr., 23, and Yzabelle Delacruz, 22, both of Goodman, Mo.

Jovani Venancio Verde Cuenca, 38, and Ashley Vanessa Mendoza, 25, both of Springdale

Feb. 16

Nassamou Ezekiel Abou, 24, and Havynn Alayna Prude, 22, both of Fayetteville

Vittorio Luciano Corleone, 30, and Elizabeth Francis Berger, 31, both of Fayetteville

James Douglas Dunham, 55, and Crystal Linette Garcia, 46, both of Springdale

Christopher Caleb Eiler, 35, Farmington, and Taylor Marie Perry, 31, Springdale

Robert James Elbin III, 44, and Stephanie Dawn Austin, 45, both of Fayetteville

Jeremy Kent Harrison, 40, and Shannon Nicole Volk, 43, both of Fayetteville

William Enrique Jorge-Perez, 45, and Abigail De Jesus Guerra Aguilar, 31, both of Springdale

Donald Juda, 50, and Bercy J. Juda, 49, both of Springdale

Noe Loredo Diaz, 24, and Ammie Julissa Sanchez, 25, both of Fayetteville

William Emiel Helbich Mason, 48, Lincoln, and Kimberly Faye Lyons, 47, Prairie Grove

Billy Joe Parker, 61, and Donna Gale Pillars, 59, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Manzano Caceres Raul Antonio, 20, and Jenifer Alejandra Aguilar Salinas, 26, both of Fayetteville

Casey Andrew Rayburn, 28, and Ally Michelle White, 24, both of Fayetteville

Dawson Blake Swaffar, 25, Lincoln, and Abby Michelle Simco, 24, Winslow

Dimas Porfidio Villanueva Orellana, 26, and Vivian Hinojoza Gutierrez, 21, both of Decatur

Richard Joseph Walsh, 63, and Clio Mulenga, 47, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 20

Alex Ray Bowling, 39, and Rebecca Ann Bowling, 47, both of Prairie Grove

Dale Michael Downum, 37, Springdale, and Stacy Marie Oliver, 40, Siloam Springs

Luis Ramon Hernandez Alanis, 27, and Catherine Pena-Martinez, 29, both of Springdale

Grant Mitchell Lancelot, 27, and Cassidy Rene Squires, 27, both of Farmington

Steven Delaine Letterman, 32, and Juliette Mettes-Sijtstra, 27, both of Bartlesville, Okla.

Judalyn Dayaday Levy, 34, and Maria Angelica Cabahug Sabillo, 40, both of Fayetteville

Harry Edward McDermott III, 68, and Boxiang Tang, 51, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan James McArthur Smith, 19, and Ryan Catherine Butler, 19, both of Bentonville

Feb. 21

Luke Allan Hall, 47, Farmington, and Candice Charleen Higginbottom, 50, Fayetteville

Jason Stan Hendrix, 42, Mabelvale, and Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 36, Hensley

Jose Miguel Ramos Bocanegra, 37, and Thelma X. Solis Hernandez, 35, both of Springdale