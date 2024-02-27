12 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Daniel Ramos-Rodriguez, 23, of 3836 Kenny Lane in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, failure to keep drug records and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ramos-Rodriguez was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police

Shaun Cantrell, 41, of 20227 Ballerina Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with fleeing, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, breaking or entering a vehicle, false imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and a parole violation. Cantrell was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $21,500 bond.

Robert Collinsworth, 45, 0f 420 Main St. in Winslow, was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver and a parole violation. Collinsworth was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

Jamal Ware, 26, of 306 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. No. 202 in Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Ware was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $75,000 bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jeremy Hernandez, 43, of 21787 Meadow Wood Drive in Siloam Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Hernandez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $50,000 bond set.

Kelleye Kirkland, 36, of 12000 Coose Hollow West Road in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Kirkland was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $40,000 bond set.

Farmington

Jamie Walker, 40, of 42 Rob St. in Farmington, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Walker was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Spencer McKisick, 20, of 11 Bordeaux Court in Little Rock, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. McKisick was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Tia Stringer, 21, of 1705 S. M St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery. Stringer was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Britney Burley, 34, of 121 Rhodes St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Burley was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Cody Cook, 35, of 13907 Meacham Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Sunday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cook was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Shyla Sams, 34, of 19145 Arkansas 170 in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance. Sams was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $7,500 bond.



