Arkansas’ Battle earns SEC Player of the Week honors





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior guard Khalif Battle was announced Monday as the SEC Player of the Week after he combined to score 57 points and 10 rebounds in the Razorbacks' victories at Texas A&M and over Missouri.

Battle, a 6-5 transfer from Temple, scored 42 points -- the most by an SEC player and second-highest total in an SEC game by a Razorback -- last Saturday when Arkansas beat Missouri 88-73 at Walton Arena.

Todd Day, Arkansas' all-time leading scorer, had 43 points at LSU in 1992 for the only higher total for a Razorback in an SEC game than Battle. Day is now the coach at Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

Battle hit 11 of 15 shots against Missouri, including 6 of 10 three-pointers, and was 14 of 14 on free throws. He became the 11th Arkansas player to attempt at least 11 free throws without a miss and the first to be perfect on as many as 14 attempts in an SEC game.

Tommy Boyer has the most makes without a miss for a Razorback against any opponent going 18 of 18 against Texas Tech in 1963 in a Southwest Conference game.

Battle scored 15 points last Tuesday night when Arkansas won 78-71 at Texas A&M to complete a regular-season sweep of the Aggies for the first time since 2017. He was 3 of 15 from the field, but hit 9 of 10 free throws and had 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Battle is the third Razorback to be SEC Player of the Week this season along with forward Trevon Brazile and guard Keyon Menifield.

-- Bob Holt



