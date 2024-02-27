Buffalo staff welcome eclipse viewers

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass over parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada. It will cross Arkansas, including a vast majority of the Buffalo National River.

Buffalo National River will be in the path of totality as the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth. A partial eclipse of the sun will begin at approximately 12:34 p.m. The sun will be completely covered by the moon at approximately 1:52 p.m. and last for about 3½ minutes in peak areas. All phases of the eclipse will end by 3:12 p.m.

Buffalo National River is anticipating high amounts of traffic and visitation during the days leading up to and after the eclipse. If you are planning to experience this celestial event from within the park or in one of the surrounding communities, be sure to plan ahead and be prepared.

Some reminders and tips to consider:

· The Tyler Bend and Dillards Ferry areas will have the most parking and some of the longest totality.

· Allow extra time for traveling in the area and carpool if possible.

· Keep all vehicles on maintained roadways or parking lots. Do not park on roads or block lanes of travel.

· No camping is allowed within a half-mile of any developed area unless it is in a designated campsite.

· The maximum number of people per individual campsite is six, and for group sites it's 25.

· All campsites must be occupied nightly.

· Do not leave equipment or other belongings behind and pack out your trash or dispose of trash in proper receptacles.

· Research the local communities surrounding the park for services, businesses, and activities that will be offered.

· Practice leave no trace principles.

"Buffalo National River is very excited to be within the path of totality during the eclipse," said Superintendent Angela Boyers. "We welcome all visitors to the park during this exciting time and hope that everyone enjoys the recreational opportunities that America's first national river has to offer."

Thanks to our generous park partner, Buffalo National River Partners, solar-safe viewing glasses will be available at the Tyler Bend and Buffalo Point contact stations starting April 6th while supplies last. One pair per visitor.