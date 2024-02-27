Chances of severe weather primarily in northeast corner of Arkansas, forecasters say

Isolated storms with a chance to produce severe weather are forecast to hit the northeast region of Arkansas Tuesday evening, according to a hazardous weather briefing from the National Weather Service.

The storms, forecast to hit areas including Jonesboro and Batesville are most likely to occur between midnight through 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the weather service said Tuesday morning.

Forcasters said the main concern with these storms is damaging winds. A wind advisory is in place for much of Arkansas, including Pulaski, Garland and Jefferson counties, until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Expect southerly winds today of 20 to 30 mph...with gusts of 35 to over 40 mph expected," the advisory said. "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The wind also increases the fire danger in the state, forecasters said.

A red flag warning has been issued for much of northwestern and northern-central Arkansas, the weather service said in a post on X Tuesday morning.

According to the weather service, a red flag warning is issued when "conditions are occurring or imminent, and extreme fire danger conditions are expected, generally within 24 hours."

These conditions include: afternoon minimum relative humidity levels of 25% or drier, when 20 feet above ground level winds are 14 mph or stronger and fuel moisture levels are critically low.

"With humidity values as low as they are, temps as warm as they are, and gusty winds... any fires can easily and rapidly grow out of control," the weather service said in the post.