Circuit judge’s attorney sends “cease and desist” letter to prosecutor candidate Phillips over campaign ad

Circuit Judge Robin Green's private attorney sent a cease and desist letter to candidate Sarah Phillips in the Benton County prosecuting attorney's race for using the judge's name in campaign advertising, the judge confirmed Monday.
Phillips'
Today at 1:00 a.m.
