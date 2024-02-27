Commodore conundrum

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team has beaten 11 of the other 13 SEC schools at least once since the 2020-21 season.

The two holdouts?

One shouldn't be that hard to guess.

Alabama is 3-0 against the Razorbacks as part of the Crimson Tide's 69-27 overall record the last three seasons, which includes being a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament last year.

It also helped the Tide that two of their victories in the last three games against the Razorbacks came at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The only other SEC team Arkansas last beat three years ago?

That answer should come as a surprise.

Give yourself a gold star if you guessed Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are 48-52 since the start of the 2021-22 season, but they're 2-0 against Arkansas in that span.

Vanderbilt (7-20, 2-12) has never beaten Arkansas (14-13, 5-9) three consecutive times or twice in a row on the road, but the Commodores have a shot to do both of those things when they play the Razorbacks tonight at Walton Arena.

The Commodores, 4-16 at Arkansas all-time, won 75-74 in their last visit to Walton Arena in 2022.

Last season in the teams' most recent meeting, the Commodores rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat the Razorbacks 97-84 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

Senior guard Tyrin Lawrence, averaging 13.1 points this year, led Vanderbilt against Arkansas last season with 22 points.

Also back for the Commodores is senior guard Ezra Manjon, who is averaging a team-high 13.9 points. He was ejected in the first half against Arkansas last season after he pushed Razorbacks guard Anthony Black.

"Vanderbilt's a team that's got a great backcourt and an experienced backcourt," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said on his weekly television show that aired Sunday night. "We're going to have to come in defensively focused on them.

"Quick turnaround and we've got to be ready to play and take care of business against Vanderbilt."

Ven-Allen Lubin, a 6-8 sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for Vanderbilt.

When Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 74-73 two weeks ago at Memorial Gymnasium, Lubin scored a career-high 25 points. He hit 9 of 13 shots and 6 of 7 free throws.

Over the last seven games, Lubin is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

"The transfer from Notre Dame has done a really good job for them," Musselman said after Arkansas beat Missouri 88-73 last Saturday at Walton Arena.

Along with beating Texas A&M, the Commodores have an SEC home victory over Missouri 68-63 three weeks ago. The Tigers are 0-14 in conference play.

Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse, a former North Carolina star guard who played 18 seasons in the NBA, is facing increasing speculation about his job security.

The Commodores are 68-89 in Stackhouse's five seasons and haven't made the NCAA Tournament. They advanced to the NIT quarterfinals each of the previous two seasons.

Since beating Texas A&M, the Commodores have lost three consecutive games at Tennessee 88-53 in which they trailed by 41 points, to Georgia 76-74 at home when the Bulldogs broke a six-game losing streak and at No. 24 Florida 77-64 after the Gators led by as many as 22 points.

Vanderbilt has not led in any of its last three games and has suffered at least 20 losses for the fourth time in program history, but the second time under Stackhouse.

The Commodores were 11-21 in Stackhouse's first season after going 12-20 and 9-23 the previous two seasons under Coach Bryce Drew.

"I got hired here to do a job and I've been trending in the right direction for a long time," Stackhouse said after the Georgia game when asked about his job security. "I've probably heard more things about our NET [NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking] this year than I've ever heard about our NET."

Vanderbilt is 229 in the latest NET ranking. Arkansas is No. 121.

"The last four years before that, when we increased our NET every year, I never heard anything about that," Stackhouse said.

Stackhouse used a Biblical verse in continuing his response.

"I know there's a lot of noise out there, a lot of things, but one thing I can say, no weapons formed against me shall prosper," he said. "Because I've got faith with the man upstairs that He put me in this position for a reason, and everything I'm going through right now with this team and off the court, it's ordained.

"And it's stuff that's going to make me better. That's how I really feel about that. ... There were 12 disciples, right? And only one of them was a Judas. There's a lot of people pulling for me and there's a lot of people pulling for this team.

"I just try to think about those people and make sure that I continue to do my job and focus on these guys, helping them get better, and then I'll live with the results."

Vanderbilt is 0-8 on the road, but the Razorbacks have been vulnerable at home. They have a 3-4 SEC record at Walton Arena, including blowout losses to No. 11 Auburn 83-51 and No. 4 Tennessee 92-63.

But the Razorbacks have been playing their best basketball of the season since having a bad second half in being outscored by Tennessee 46-23.

Arkansas played Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6) tough on the road before the Bulldogs went ahead for good with 58 seconds left and held on to win 71-67.

The Razorbacks then won at Texas A&M 78-71 to complete a regular-season sweep of the Aggies and completed a sweep of Missouri.

Junior guard Tramon Mark led Arkansas with 26 points at Texas A&M and senior guard Khalif Battle scored a career-high 42 against Missouri.

The Razorbacks have won consecutive SEC games for the first time this season.

"What our team's doing a good job of late is the players are deferring to the hot man," Musselman said on his television show of teammates making sure they fed Mark and Battle. "Nobody got selfish. They understood, 'Hey, this guy's rocking, get him the ball.' "